A rare death penalty case in Northern Kentucky: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

John Gentry, 37, appears in court with his attorneys Bridget Hofler, left, and Josh Miller at the Butler County Justice Center in Burlington, Ky., for a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Gentry is charged with the murder and is if convicted is facing the death penalty.

Happy Tuesday. I'm Quinlan Bentley, and I cover courts and crime in Northern Kentucky.

Death sentences in the commonwealth are rare, with trials being lengthy, costly and complicated. So when a death penalty trial does happen, riveting legal arguments arise.

That's what is taking place in Boone County. John Gentry, a Black man facing the death penalty in connection with the killing of his white ex-girlfriend, is arguing that racist responses to a social media post show he won’t be able to get a fair trial there.

Gentry’s argument brings up widespread racial prejudice in the community, as well as issues of bias inherent within Kentucky’s death penalty system.

If his argument is accepted, Gentry could have his trial held in a different county. Read more about this case and the arguments in my latest story here.

What else you need to know Tuesday, Feb. 27

⛈️ Weather: High of 66. Cloudy and warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.

Today's Top Stories

