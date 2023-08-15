Rare discovery involving threatened species found at Fort De Soto

Bird enthusiasts and park rangers at Fort De Soto have a reason to celebrate this summer. They say a threatened species has accomplished something that hasn’t been done at the park in over 20 years. The threatened species is the American Oystercatcher, a bird native to Florida. However, it's a rare occurrence when it comes to successfully nesting at Fort De Soto. “We are losing a lot of habitat for these birds. It’s a huge effort from a lot of different groups to try and make sure they do well,” said Abby McKay with Audubon South Pinellas County.

