Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

DAKE KANG
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies.

Rare earths are a group of minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery. China currently dominates global production, processing about 85% of the world’s rare earths, but skyrocketing demand is pushing companies to look for other sources.

Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials, the rare earths processor, said Monday it plans to develop the Sarfartoq deposit in southwest Greenland and will send the ore to its facility in Estonia in Eastern Europe. It’s one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree.

Neo aims to have the mine running in two to three years. It will be the company’s first major mining project. CEO Constantine Karayannopoulos said that by opening the mine, he hopes to shield the company from volatile rare earth prices, which have shot up in recent years due to supply disruptions and strong demand.

“We’re at the mercy of the market,” he said.

Karayannopoulos called it “business, not geopolitics.” But in recent years, rare earths have attracted the attention of policymakers in Washington, Beijing and other capitals given their importance to the global high-tech supply chain. The U.S., Europe and Japan call their dependence on China’s rare earths a “national security risk” and have sought to diversify their supply.

But such efforts have struggled, as mines in other countries have run into opposition or failed to get off the ground after fluctuating prices scared investors away.

Meanwhile, supplies of rare earths have shrunk, and some mines are raising ethical and environmental concerns. Mining rare earths is a dirty business when done cheaply, and China, the world’s largest miner, has shuttered many mines in recent years to curb environmental damage.

Some of that mining has been outsourced to Myanmar, where a lack of oversight is masking a dirty secret. An Associated Press investigation this month found the Myanmar mines are linked to environmental destruction, the theft of land from villagers and the funneling of money to brutal militias, including at least one linked to Myanmar’s secretive military government. The AP traced rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies, including major auto makers and electronics giants.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” about illicit mining in Myanmar, and called on other countries to ensure that their economic activity with Myanmar “does not enable or further exacerbate the regime’s violence against its own people.”

Karayannopoulos said that in Greenland, the company plans to dig up rock, crush it and do basic processing that does not involve the use of damaging chemicals. The ore will be then shipped to Estonia, where it will be further processed into a form that can be used to make magnets.

Plans for another rare earths mine in Greenland failed after voters put in power a left-leaning government that blocked development. The site had high concentrations of uranium, raising concerns over how radioactive waste would be disposed.

Karayannopoulos said the site his company plans to develop has much lower levels of uranium, meaning it can be mined under current Greenland and European Union regulations. He said EU officials encouraged the project because it could help the continent become more self-sufficient in rare earths.

Some customers, meanwhile, are aware of the risks of mines in unregulated, conflict-ridden areas such as Myanmar, and are increasingly willing to pay more for rare earths from regulated and transparent jurisdictions, Karayannopoulos said.

“You’re making the problem worse by doing it in an irresponsible way, and with regimes that kill their own people,” he said. “It’s not sustainable.”

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nobody Talking About What Will Happen to the Ethereum Miners After the Merge?

    When the Merge is complete, Ethereum miners will be out of a job. What does that mean for the future of Ethereum?

  • This Stem Cell Discovery May Help Fix Brain and Spine Damage

    Peter Dazeley via GettyStem cells are pretty amazing. They can grow into and repair organs. They can turn into multiple different types of cells. They’re also very useful to create new blood cells for patients going through chemotherapy. While there’s still a lot we don’t know about them, scientists hope they can be used for some potentially groundbreaking treatments in the future—and maybe even cure brain injuries.A team of researchers discovered stem cells in the bodies of mice that helped rep

  • China's yuan falls after the central bank cuts rates for the 2nd time in as many weeks to revive the economy

    China is looking to rebound from a string of Covid-19 lockdowns. The yuan slid Monday as Beijing raised benchmark rates again.

  • China to Waive Some Africa Loans, Offer $10 Billion in IMF Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the largest government creditor to emerging economies, said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries and redirect $10 billion of its International Monetary Fund reserves to nations on the continent. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets Wr

  • Loss-Making Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    Rainbow Rare Earths Limited ( LON:RBW ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like...

  • Neo agrees to buy Greenland rare earth project from Hudson Resources

    Neo Performance Materials has agreed to buy a rare earth mining project in Greenland owned by Hudson Resources to supply its growing needs for the minerals to produce permanent magnets, the two Canadian-listed firms said on Monday. The European Union wants to develop domestic output of rare earth magnets - key for both electric vehicles and wind turbines - to help meet targets for cutting carbon emissions and to reduce reliance on China. Neo will buy the Sarfartoq project for a total of $3.5 million, contingent on the Greenland government approving the transfer of the licence for the project, the companies said in a statement.

  • Nine races to watch in New York, Florida and Oklahoma

    A primary pitting two powerful Democrats against each other. A special election that could provide some clues about how Democrats might fare in November. Two well-known Democrats duking it out for the chance to face Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November. Tuesday will feature one of the last sets of competitive primaries ahead of…

  • Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 83

    The death toll from flash floods in Sudan since the start of the country's rainy season has climbed to 83, an official said Tuesday as the downpours continued to inundate villages across the east African nation. Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, said that at least 36 people have been injured since May. More than 18,200 houses have been “completely destroyed” across the country while around at least 25,600 were partly damaged. The United Nations said more than 146,200 people have been affected by floods.

  • Predicting next 5 roster cuts for Chiefs following preseason Week 2

    Here are the players who we think will be among the next wave of roster cuts by the #Chiefs.

  • Man driving with no lights before deadly crash is sentenced to prison, SC officials say

    A 66-year-old died in the head-on crash, officials said.

  • Before and after: Postcards from Ukraine project shows what Russia does to cultural sites

    Diana Krechetova journalist UP.Zhyttia Russia ruins and destroys heritage sites in Ukraine on purpose. To demonstrate the consequences of the "Russian world", the Ukrainian Institute, with the support of USAID, launched an international campaign, "Postcards from Ukraine".

  • India May Import Wheat in Blow to Modi Goal of Feeding World

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boldly declared that his country was ready to “feed the world” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Less than four months later, the government needs to consider grain imports.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUS Mortg

  • Researcher says TikTok's in-app browser monitoring user activity

    Popular video app TikTok's in-app browser can monitor certain kinds of user activity on some websites, according to new research. Felix Krause, a security and privacy researcher who led the research, joins CBS News' Matt Pieper to discuss.

  • German gas storage 80% full, progresses despite Russian cuts

    Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Gas storage in Europe's biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released Tuesday. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that storage is “being filled steadily” but cautioned that a planned three-day halt to deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia next week “could temporarily dampen” the effort.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data

    Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine was authorized for children under 5 years of age in June, based on data that showed the vaccine generated a similar immune response to those seen in older age groups. An early analysis based on 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the study had suggested a vaccine efficacy of 80.3% in this group, but experts had warned that the data was preliminary due to the low number of symptomatic cases. The updated data released on Tuesday showed 13 children had COVID-19, at least seven days after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 21 cases in those who received a placebo.

  • Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say

    Republican lawmakers in both chambers say that Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his post in the Biden administration won't prevent them from holding him "accountable."

  • Burial sites of ancient Peruvian civilization found

    STORY: Location: Ancash, PeruThis burial site belongs to an ancient civilization dating between the 7th and 12th century ADIt was discovered by Polish archaeologists[Milosz Giersz, Archaeologist]"We found this unique burial gallery where seven new burials were located, including, in this place, the burial site of an important man found at this site."The discovery provides evidence that the Wari culture expanded from the country's south to the northIt also reveals the existence of an elite class of artisans dedicated to manufacturing pieces of great ornamental value[Patrycja Przadka-Giersz, Archaeologist]"The latest find in the Castillo Huarmey tells us a lot about the elites in the Wari period, especially about craftsmanship and the masters of several very narrow specialties, as in this case, the master basket maker who was found with almost all his tools and raw materials that he worked with during his life."The Wari people made their capital near modern-day Ayacucho

  • NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after 11-day absence

    Brady is back at practice.

  • Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

    Is it better to cool your house all day, or adjust the A/C setting on your way out the door? Westend61 via Getty ImagesHot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it? We are a team of architectural and

  • Centuries-old religious statues emerge from shrinking Yangtze river in China’s drought

    The ongoing drought in China has “broken all records,” meteorologists said.