Rare eco-friendly home with a 'million dollar view' hits market in Red Creek Ranch

One local couple is living without a heater or an air conditioner in their home.

It's not a bad thing, thanks to the home's design which relies on its self-sustaining architecture and an incredibly efficient insulation made of old tires to keep it warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Their research about sustainable architecture led them to the work of Michael Reynolds, a New Mexico-based architect who’s pioneered the design and construction of sustainable homes he calls “Earthships" through his company Earthship Biotecture.

A big part of the home's appeal is its Red Creek Ranch location with "million dollar views," said Susan Wicks.

Building the home and living in it during the past year has been a lifelong dream come true for Matt and Susan Wicks.

The three-bedroom, two-bath, 2,648-square-foot home includes an indoor greenhouse, sits on 35 acres and also features a 2,400-square-foot three-car garage. Their Red Creek Ranch home west of the Pueblo Reservoir has nearly everything the eco-friendly couple could want.

Now they are hoping to find new owners who will love it as much as they have. The couple has decided to sell the home to return to the Denver area to be closer to family.

"We put our heart and soul into the house and it took a lot of time and energy and money to build it. We wanted a self-sustaining, self-reliant home and even though it is not going to be our lifelong home, it was our passion to build it," Susan Wicks said.

"Now we are hoping to pass that passion on to someone else," she explained. "It will ease the sting of selling it if we can share it with someone else who has the same enthusiasm."

Susan Wicks measures cabinet space in the kitchen area of an eco-friendly home she and her husband Matt were building in west Pueblo County on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

What is it like to live in an Earthship-style home?

Earthship homes are built with natural and repurposed materials like old tires and glass bottles and are designed to function independently and completely off-grid. Solar panels soon will be completed and that means there will be zero utility bills at the Wicks home.

Right now, the only utility bill is for San Isabel Electric and that is about $100 a month, Susan Wicks said. There's no water bill either and no need to truck in water because rainwater is captured by a collection system.

"We have plenty of water," she explained. "I really enjoy not having a furnace — I hate how it dries out the air, dries up your skin and makes it real uncomfortable — plus with no furnace, we have no carbon emissions," she explained.

The Wicks' Earthship home in Red Creek Ranch features a natural wood ceiling and a kitchen that looks out to the greenhouse.

She was reminded how much noise a furnace can make while house-sitting for some neighbors recently. She cherishes her quiet home and its constant comfortable temperature.

"It takes about a year to get to know the house and when to open and close the windows and drapes," to take advantage of its passive solar features, she said.

The home also has an 800-square-foot greenhouse at its front where the windows let in plenty of sunlight so the new owners can grow their own vegetables and pick what's fresh for dinner.

This aerial view shows the Earthship home, the huge garage and the view of Pikes Peak.

The 'million-dollar' view

The property is bordered by public land and has a view of Pueblo Reservoir and Pikes Peak.

"There is even a small canyon running through the property," said Kara Grossling, realtor.

"We looked at over 100 places and when we first looked at this site we thought it was too far away from town but the views are spectacular. It is for sure a million-dollar view," Susan Wicks said.

"The land is amazing. The neighbors are incredible — almost like family ... I love Pueblo and it's going to be really hard to leave it behind, but I know we will be back," she said.

The asking price for the Wicks' Earthship home is $799,000. To see the complete listing with photos and video, go to nate-designs-inc.aryeo.com.

The north side of the Wicks' eco-friendly home in western Pueblo county is constructed of a wall of tires and dirt that will be covered in adobe.

Earthship homes are not common in Pueblo County

Pueblo Regional Building Department Chief Building Official Mark Guerrero said his department doesn't track energy efficient homes by code, so it's difficult to know exactly how many homes there are like the Wicks' in Pueblo County. His staff reported there are at least a few of them, and one is currently under construction in the 5000 block of Burnt Mill Road.

"Our staff has been impressed with the science of the 'Earthship.' It easily meets minimum requirements of the energy code, specifically insulation, which we must review for compliance," Guerrero, a registered architect, explained.

Some of the recycled glass in the Earthship home doubles as eyecatching decor.

More on the home: Heaven on Earth: Couple build their dream home in Pueblo with sustainability in mind

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/tracywumps. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Rare eco-friendly Earthship-style home hits market in Pueblo, Colorado