Rare & Fast Hellcat-Powered Dodge Durango Is Selling At Classic Car Auctions In Billings-Register To Bid Now

It has under 250 miles on the clock!

The 11th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction is gearing up to be an event to remember, and among its roster of extraordinary vehicles is a barely-driven 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. With fewer than 250 miles on the odometer, this automotive gem is a coveted addition to any collector's garage.

This particular Durango sports a Diamond Black Clear Coat exterior, paired with a Black and Demonic Red Laguna leather interior, offering not just performance but also a luxurious driving experience. But what really sets this Durango apart is what's under the hood: a 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powerful setup promises thrilling performance, further elevating the Durango's reputation in the automotive world.

The vehicle, which bears the VIN 1C4SDJH98PC624563, has been consigned to the Montana Classic Car Auction by a yet-to-be-revealed owner. While more details are promised soon, it's already clear that this Durango offers a rare blend of luxury, performance, and near-new condition.

Hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group, the Montana Classic Car Auction has become a must-attend event for car enthusiasts and collectors alike. This year's auction is set to take place on Saturday, September 2, in Billings, Montana. Those interested in either consigning their own vehicles or registering to bid on the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, among other noteworthy cars, can visit the Classic Car Auction Group's website for more information.

Given the Durango's low mileage and high-performance specifications, it's anticipated to be one of the event's highlights. This is a golden opportunity for collectors and Dodge enthusiasts to own a near-new example of what is arguably one of the brand's most exciting models in recent years.

The upcoming auction promises a lineup of exceptional vehicles, but it's safe to say that the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is among those that will generate significant buzz. If you've ever dreamed of owning a nearly new, high-performance Dodge with a luxurious twist, mark your calendar for September 2nd and head to Billings, Montana.

The 11th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction takes place on September 2nd. This is an awesome bookend event to the summer Classic Car driving season in the Northern Rockies! Hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group, the 11th Annual Montana Classic Car Auction is held at the Metra Park Expo Center in Billings, Montana. This location provides a great indoor setting for the Auction with 100 cars expected.

Along with the auction, attendees can take in the Burn the Point Weekend, a fundraiser for the Chase Hawks Memorial Association Crisis Fund. The event includes a classic car parade and street dance in downtown Billings Friday night and a classic car show Saturday, also at the Metra Park grounds.

