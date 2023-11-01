Rare all-female NASA spacewalk: Watch livestream from International Space Station

Two NASA astronauts will participate in a rare, all-female spacewalk Wednesday morning.

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, who are currently aboard the International Space Station, will exit the station to complete maintenance activities at the orbital complex, according to NASA.

NASA is providing live coverage of the spacewalk, which is scheduled to begin around about 8:05 a.m. ET and last about 6.5 hours. You can watch at the video at the top of the page, or on the agency’s website, YouTube channel, NASA Television or the NASA app.

The spacewalk is a first for both Moghbeli, who will wear a suit with red stripes, and O'Hara, who will wear an unmarked suit.

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli (center) and Loral O’Hara (right) will participate in an all-female space walk on Nov. 1.

During the spacewalk, NASA said the astronauts will remove an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group from a communications antenna on the station. They will also replace one of the 12 trundle bearing assemblies on a solar alpha rotary joint, which allows them to rotate properly and track the sun as the ISS orbits Earth.

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir conducted NASA's first all-female spacewalk in 2019 to replace a power charging unit. The same pair carried out another spacewalk in 2020.

