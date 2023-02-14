Rare green comet makes final appearance for Valentine's Day

DAN BARTLETT
Li Cohen
·2 min read

If you're still looking for the perfect – or last-minute – way to celebrate Valentine's Day, look no further than the sky above. The rare green comet that has been streaking across the sky in its only appearance in recorded human history is potentially making its final farewell to Earth before going back to the edge of the solar system.

The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet was first discovered in March of last year as it traveled near Jupiter. Soon thereafter, NASA divulged that it had hailed from the most distant area of our solar system, traveling between 186 billion and 465 billion miles to orbit around the planets and sun before making its return home.

The length of that journey and the fact that it's a long-period comet means that it's been millenniums since it may have previously made its appearance in our area of the solar system. So long, in fact, that the last time the comet would have passed by the sun was 50,000 years ago – when Neanderthals roamed the planet.

"Most known long-period comets have been seen only once in recorded history because their orbital periods are so, well, long," NASA says. "Countless more unknown long-period comets have never been seen by human eyes. Some have orbits so long that the last time they passed through the inner solar system, our species did not yet exist."

It first became visible from Earth around December, and the comet made its closest-ever recorded approach to the sun on Jan. 12. The comet, known for its bright green coma and mesmerizing dust tail, made its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 2.

But the comet's mission isn't over yet.

Though much dimmer now, the comet is passing by the star Aldebaran on Feb. 14 and 15, just in time for a final kiss goodbye to Earth's current inhabitants.

Aldebaran, according to Space.com, is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation and is known as the "Eye of the Taurus." It's also massive – with a size slightly larger than the sun, although it is older and has a red glow that's similar to Mars.

According to EarthSky, it will appear "extremely close" to the star on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. To see it, however, viewers will need a camera, binoculars or a telescope, as it will be too dim to see with the naked eye. The comet will set for viewers at about 1 a.m. local time.

To find it, EarthSky says to look for the constellation Orion. When you see the three stars that form Orion's Belt, picture an imaginary line going through it and to the right – then you'll notice a bright star with a reddish glow. That's your target.

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals

Supermodel Karlie Kloss discusses computer coding camps for girls

Professional matchmaker Maria Avgitidis on how to meet your person this year

Recommended Stories

  • The science and mystery of Jupiter's many moons

    What's orbiting the solar system's largest planet?

  • Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be heading out of the solar system for good

    Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) has been predicted to have a period of 50,000 years, but there’s a chance it’s racing out of the solar system.

  • My Dumb Little Pea Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time This Week

    These are all just so, so fascinating. See for yourself.

  • Chinese satellite beams green lasers over Hawaii

    The lasers flashed for just a couple of seconds and were initially thought to be from a NASA altimeter satellite.

  • 3,500-year-old tombs of two royal officials opened in Egypt. See the treasures inside

    With detailed wall inscriptions and the only known funerary garden, the restored tombs are a unique monument.

  • Scientists Observe Long, Curvy Jet Coming From a Quasar Across the Universe

    The Event Horizon Telescope, which brought us the first-ever image of a black hole and the first view of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, has inspected a much brighter target: a quasar. Quasars are extremely luminous objects that are powered by matter spiraling into huge black holes. These active galactic nuclei, as they’re called, spew electromagnetic radiation out into space—and the EHT team might have just peered inside one.

  • Starship: Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares to launch the most powerful rocket system ever built

    Starship could take humans to the moon and Mars in the next decade, according to Elon Musk. Here's everything you need to know ahead of its launch.

  • Why does the Earth spin?

    There are many pieces of evidence to help explain why the Earth spins, and some major mysteries. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does the Earth spin? Sara H., age 5, New Paltz, New York A globe was the first thing I ever bought with my own money. I was maybe 5 years old, and I was really excited to take it home. As I quick

  • Scientists ‘genetically edit’ bread to cut cancer-causing chemical

    Toast could soon be healthier after scientists grew a field of wheat genetically-edited to remove a cancer-causing chemical.

  • Asteroid hits Earth hours after being spotted, meteor turns into 'beautiful' fireball over Europe

    Asteroid 2023 CX1 was spotted in Europe Sunday night and hours later the meteor was seen burning across the sky over France and throughout the region

  • Graph uses 'cherry-picked' data in misleading posts about CO2-driven global warming: experts

    A graph purporting to show the fluctuation of global temperatures over the last four decades has been shared thousands of times in social media posts that misleadingly claim it proves "CO2-driven warming is a hoax" and undermines the theory that all CO2 emissions warm the planet. But experts told AFP the graph shows a warming trend and that social media users had "cherry-picked" its data. Climatologists have measured how emissions from human activities have caused global warming."NASA satellite

  • Blue Origin made solar cells by smelting simulated Moon dust

    Blue Origin has made solar cells using lunar soil — a potential boon for future Moon exploration.

  • Axiom Space announces Ax-2 Crew, second all-private mission to space station

    Axiom Space’s Ax-2 Crew is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the spring of 2023.

  • An asteroid will just miss us in 2029. Scientists are making the most of a rare opportunity

    A huge asteroid will fly by Earth in April 2029. It won't be close enough to hit us, but it will be close enough to study, so scientists are getting ready.

  • Remains of corporal captured during WWII in Philippines identified

    The corporal was a member of the 48th Materiel Squadron, in the Philippines, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.

  • On flying objects, U.S. general not ruling out aliens

    STORY: After President Joe Biden authorised the U.S. military to shoot down a series of unidentified airborne objects over the weekend, the U.S. Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday, he’s not ruling out aliens - or any other explanation - yet. During a briefing call with reporters, General Glen VanHerck was asked whether he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for the three flying objects. “I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything at this point. We continue to assess every threat or potential threat unknown that approaches North America with the attempt to identify it." VanHerck's comments came after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object earlier on Sunday over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border. And Saturday, Canada authorised the U.S. Air Force to shoot down a cylindrical object flying over northwest Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said on Sunday authorities were still looking to retrieve it. And on Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. forces had downed an unmanned, high-altitude object about the size of a small car, off the northern coast of Alaska. These objects are coming amid heightened tensions over North American airspace, a week after a U.S. warplane took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Though China insists it was a civilian research vessel. But on the Sunday call, VanHerck said the military was unable to immediately determine how the three recent objects were kept aloft, or where they were coming from. Saying, "We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason.” Still, while the flying objects remain unidentified, another U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the military had seen no evidence suggesting any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.

  • Russia delays launch of relief ship to keep investigating space station leak

    Roscosmos and the U.S. space agency NASA had said that a Soyuz MS-23 ship would be launched on Feb. 20 to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio. But in a video statement, Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said a decision had been taken to push back the launch until no later than March 10 while a team investigates the cause of a pressure loss in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which is due to undock from the ISS on Feb. 18.

  • Whales Are Dying Along the East Coast. And a Fight Is Surfacing Over Who's to Blame

    Some conspiracy theorists think wildlife groups are covering up whale deaths. But these marine experts are just trying to solve the mystery.

  • What are these mystery objects that US fighter jets keep shooting down?

    What do these sky-high visitations mean, if anything, to the UFO/UAP community? Are there any lessons to be learned from these incidents?

  • Boeing prepares for future Artemis moon missions

    Boeing held a ribbon cutting for a new production area at Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans where crews will work on a new upper stage for NASA's Artemis program. (Feb. 13)(AP video: Stephen Smith)