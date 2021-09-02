Rare Holden Car Collection Going To Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Total sales could exceed $10 million…

A small collection of rare Holden muscle cars and a ute is headed to auction and it’s causing quite the stir in Australia. Lloyds is auctioning the 6 vehicles, which are expected to fetch 8 figures total when all is said and done. That’s a lot of cash, but these are extremely collectable rides.

Check out a Holden Torana with a Ferrari engine here.

One is a 1996 HSV VS GTSR with a mere 86 kilometers on the odometer, the delivery plastic wraps still on. Plus, that car is the first made, so it’s truly something special. There’s also a Holden HSV GTSR W1 4-Door with 16 kilometers, a 1 of 1 2004 Holden HSV GTS-R Concept Coupe, a 1 of 1 2017 Holden HSV GTSR W557 “Retro Fit” built just for the 2018 Mater Hospital Cars for Cancer raffle. The lone non-Holden is a 1971 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase 3, red-hot classic of which only 12 were made, which at the time of writing this article boasts a top bid of $690,000 AUS.

What’s really got people talking is the HSV GTSR W1, the first of only 4 utes like it built. With a mere 19 kilometers on the clock, plus the potent supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 V8 paired with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission, this limited-edition is red hot. At the time of writing this article, the high bid was already $640,000 AUS and no doubt will be much higher by the time this publishes.

These days, Australians are feeling pretty nostalgic about back when they actually made muscle cars on the island. For some weird reason, the Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry just aren’t getting the Aussies’ blood pumping. This has been driving up the values of everything from classic to some of the last examples of Australian muscle cars and utes, leaving us to wonder if Australian muscle might re-emerge at a later date due to popular demand.

If you think that’s far-fetched, well it might be. But then again, in this crazy mixed-up world of ours where we love calling things the opposite of what they truly are, anything could happen. It would be great to see Australia get a nice injection of testosterone again. After all, some great muscle cars came from the island back in the day, so it’s not too difficult to understand why enthusiasts there get misty-eyed when thinking about them, shortly before emptying their life savings to buy one.

Check out the whole collection being auctioned here.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.