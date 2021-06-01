Rare Las Vegas Celebrity Cars Heading To Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

From rare options to limited productions, there are many aspects that will add to a car’s value giving it collectible status. However, nothing really compares to celebrity ownership history, especially when that history includes such unforgettable names like Sinatra, Siegfried, and Roy.

As some of the most famous Las Vegas performers, these names will forever be remembered and admired and owning a piece of memorabilia from one of these celebrities' lives is undeniably of value. Add on top of that some of the rarest and most desirable cars and you have a collector’s piece like none other.

Sinatra was notorious for owning some of the world’s classiest and most stylish cars. From Chrysler convertibles to high priced Cadillacs, his taste in cars was very much reflective of himself. However he also had an affection for European sports cars as well. One of the most notable European sports cars in his collection was this 1970 Maserati Ghibli. This car was reportedly purchased new by Sinatra’s son-in-law before being sold to him in 1973. Later the classic Maserati was sold to actor George Hamilton, and then to Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas. It has since undergone a full restoration.

On top of their love of big cats, Siegfried and Roy likewise had an eye for cars. Two stunning examples from their collection include a 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche and a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gullwing. The Rolls-Royce is 1 of just 219 examples produced over a four year period and is finished in white. It was supposedly a gift for Roy’s 50th birthday. This 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gullwing, however, was purchased by Siegfried during an auction in June of 2019 and is finished in an eye-catching chrome wrap.

All of these cars are being offered at Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming auction along with Wayne Newton’s Mercedes 380SL Roadster and many others.







