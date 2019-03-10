Olivia Newton-John's Relationship's With Her Daughter Is Mother-Daughter Goals

From Good Housekeeping

Olivia Newton-John, 70, recently revealed she is battling cancer for the third time. The Grease star first learned she had breast cancer back in 1992, and had to face another bout in 2013. In 2017, she was diagnosed again and has been fighting ever since. Through it all, she's leaned on her only daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, for support.

Here's everything we know about their close relationship.

Photo credit: Getty More

Chloe Rose Lattanzi was born to Olivia and her former husband, actor Matt Lattanzi, on January 17, 1986. Although Olivia and Matt divorced in 1995 after 11 years of marriage, the two worked together to raise Chloe.

Having grown up with famous parents, the now 33-year-old eventually found her way into the acting world, too. Her IMDB reveals that she has appeared in several TV movies, including A Christmas Romance, The Christmas Angel: A Story on Ice, The Wilde Girls, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Chloe is also a talented singer, just like Olivia. She has released a few singles, including "Play With Me," and "You Have to Believe" (a reworked version of Olivia's hit from 1980 that she sang with her mom).

Photo credit: SGranitz - Getty Images More

Sadly, the industry - both growing up with parents in it and with her own career - took a huge toll on Chloe. As she told The Daily Mail in 2013, she struggled with anxiety, which she says lead to "a self-destructive spiral," that included an eating disorder, vodka and anti-depressant abuse, and cocaine use.

“I was in denial,” she told People about her battle with anorexia. “I pretended I was really strong - but my body was screaming for help.”

As of 2017, Chloe reportedly shared on Instagram that she was still experiencing anxiety. But as she wrote for Now to Love late last year, there's one person she always could count on to be there - her mom.

"My mum is my hero, always has been and always will be," she penned as a touching tribute. She was proud to share that she and her mom "have never been as close as they are today." She also made it clear that she was committed to helping her mom through cancer as much as she could.

"My mum has taught me the power of positive thinking and enjoying every moment. We both try to protect each other. Mum stays positive and I do my best to stay positive, too."

Photo credit: David Livingston - Getty Images More

Together, it seems, they can overcome anything.

('You Might Also Like',)