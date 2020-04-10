Rare look at stockpile handouts shows which states got ventilators, masks amid coronavirus

More than half the nearly 8,000 ventilators the federal stockpile sent to states to fight the coronavirus pandemic went to New York, while the rest were split among 14 other states and territories, a report from the federal government shows.

The report was released Wednesday by the U.S. House Oversight Committee amid criticism from its chairwoman that states with the biggest COVID-19 problems didn’t get enough supplies.

It gives the nation its closest look yet at how the Strategic National Stockpile distributed much-needed ventilators, N95 respirators, surgical masks and other protective equipment across the country since the pandemic began.

The stockpile, which is operated within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, distributed the ventilators based on requests from areas with high case counts.

New York received 4,400 ventilators. The remaining 3,520 went to places like New Jersey, Washington, Michigan, Illinois and Florida.

Shipments of other personal protective equipment — like masks, gloves, face shields and gowns — were allocated on a per capita basis after hospitals reported critical shortages. States with the fewest cases of coronavirus got the biggest per capita distributions of supplies, a USA TODAY Network analysis found.

Alaska and Wyoming, for example, each received more than 70,000 of the N95 respirator masks thought to be the best protection for medical workers, the report shows. Neither state had more than 230 cases by Thursday, according to the latest figures by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s more than 300 respirators for each COVID-19 patient.

Meanwhile, the state of New York — with upwards of 150,000 people testing positive and hospitals desperate for supplies — received just seven N95 masks per coronavirus patient.

New York had more cases than 40 other states combined, Thursday’s CDC data showed. Those states got a total of more than 7.6 million N95 masks, while New York received around 1.1 million. New York City alone had requested double that number from the stockpile.

Maria Leta, who works in kitchen services at Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, was among nurses and staff members who called for adequate protective equipment during a protest outside Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla April 9, 2020. Nurses also called for more ventilators, adequate staffing, and better ventilation and HEPA filters for all COVID-19 areas in the hospital. More

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly begged the federal government for more supplies, estimating his state would need 30,000 ventilators. U.S. President Trump has questioned that number.

"We’ll need what we need," Cuomo said at a briefing last week. "I have no desire to acquire more ventilators than we need."

Although the pandemic sparked the demand for medical supplies, hospitals can use them to treat all patients, not just those infected with the coronavirus.

In total, the federal government sent the following supplies to U.S. states and territories between mid-March and early April:

11.7 million N95 masks

26.5 million surgical masks

5.3 million face shields

4.4 million surgical gowns

22.6 million gloves

7,920 ventilators

The numbers of what was actually distributed have raised fears among stakeholders that states and medical providers will continue to face shortages of critical equipment to keep patients and medical workers alive.

The distributions depleted about 90% of the stockpile’s supplies of personal protective equipment. The remaining 10% is reserved for the protection of federal workers.