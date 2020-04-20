Rare Low-Mile 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 To Offer Open Throttle Therapy

Number 394 out of just 500 built with just over 7,000 miles on the clock.

Based on the Porsche 911 , the GT2 was built as a high-performance sports car and was produced from 1993 through 2009. In 2010, the German automaker created an RS version that was limited to just 500 units. This stunning rare 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is No. 394 out of 500 built, and it has just 7,000 miles on the ticker. This rare beauty is available via online auction through Bring A Trailer with three days left to bid.

More

The GT2 RS is equipped with a rear-wheel-drive system instead of AWD making it even more lightweight thanks to interior components being removed or reduced. The fastest model available in the 911 lineup, it also considered the most expensive. During testing the car accelerated from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and reached a top speed of 205 miles per hour.

Finished in a brilliant Guards Red with a black contrasting hood decal, the mean GT2 RS was given plenty of lightweight carbon fiber components such as the hood, optional front fenders, side intakes, and rear diffuser. This example features the lightweight headlights and Porsche-exclusive clear taillights. Even the door skins are made of lightweight aluminum. According to the description, Xpel paint protection film was installed over the bumper, front fenders, hood, and mirrors. For the carbon fiber, a matte finish was applied so it shows in the correct finish. A set of black forged center-lock wheels (19x9 front, 19x12 rear) wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber (245/35 front, 325/30 rear) sit on all four corners. Behind the wheels are Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers in the back all in a red finish.

Powering the car is a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter Mezger flat-six engine with VarioCam Plus capable of 612-horsepower at 6,500-rpm and 516 lb/ft of torque at 2,250-rpm. Shifting that power down to the rear wheels is a 6-speed manual transaxle with a factory limited-slip differential and oil cooler system. The previous owner modified the car with a Fabspeed ECU tune, Fabspeed cat-less exhaust system with headers, a lightweight flywheel, and Sachs clutch kit. Suspension duties are handled by MacPherson struts up front that works with a multi-link setup out back. Standard for this car is Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Equipped with the interior carbon package, inside the car features an immaculate black leather interior complete with carbon fiber-backed sport bucket seats with Alcantara inserts. Other interior highlights include the Sport Chrono Plus Package, PCM with navigation, Porsche crests adorning the headrests, a carbon fiber rear console, an aluminum dead pedal, the optional red and black steering wheel, and a Passport radar detector. Pull straps replace regular door handles, and the rear seats have been removed and shows a carpeted area instead. The glovebox door features a placard that shows this as Porsche GT2 RS as number 394 out of 500. Factory instrumentation includes a central tach that redlines at 6,800-rpm, and a 225-mph speedometer, and gauges to monitor important vital signs such as gas level, coolant temperature, oil pressure, and oil temperature. The digital odometer reads a hair over 7,000 miles with just 200 miles accumulated by the current owner.