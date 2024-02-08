Rare magnitude 4 earthquake recorded off Florida’s Space Coast late Wednesday night

An earthquake was reported off Florida’s Space Coast late Wednesday night, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS recorded the magnitude 4.0 quake at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday just over 100 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral at a depth of just over six miles beneath the ocean floor.

More than 80 people have reported to the USGS that they felt the impact of the quake.

Earthquakes are a rare occurrence in Florida.

According to a USGS database, only two other earthquakes above magnitude 3.0 have ever been recorded near Florida’s east coast.

In 2001, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, 86 miles off the coast of St. Augustine Beach.

The only other report from the area on record with the USGS occurred on Halloween morning in 1900 when Jacksonville residents were jolted by a magnitude 3.5 earthquake centered in the Ribault River Preserve area.

The only other reports of seismic activity off Florida’s east coast since 2001 were classified as “experimental explosions.”

