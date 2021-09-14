Rare megapod of whales seen feeding off Australia
Video captured by tour boat operators off Australia's southeast coast show more than 100 humpback whales rounding up and feeding on a ball of bait fish.
Video captured by tour boat operators off Australia's southeast coast show more than 100 humpback whales rounding up and feeding on a ball of bait fish.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that must be reported to the USDA if discovered, was part of a 4-H insect display from Thomas County.
Wildlife officials found the bear shot several times and left to waste.
Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.
A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.
Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.
Wild animals can end up in the unlikeliest of places, including living room couches, trampolines, and offices.
Climate scientists believe that if Greenland continues to rapidly melt, tens of millions of people around the world could face yearly flooding and displacement by 2030 ‘If the people of Miami, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, Lagos, Bangkok and New York are not concerned, they should be.’ Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images Many people believed he couldn’t do it. Ski across the Greenland ice sheet, a vast, unmapped, high-elevation plateau of ice and snow? Madness. But Fridtjof Nansen, a young Norwegian,
The popular lizard that only lives in Indonesia is facing extinction as sea levels begin to rise as a result of climate change.
(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge wants PG&E Corp. to explain why it didn’t turn off power sooner to a utility line suspected of causing the second-largest wildfire in California history. At a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, questioned a PG&E troubleman who initially discovered that a tree had fallen on the line near the origin of the Dixie Fire. Alsup asked the worker, who the court wants to remain unidentified, why he didn’t consider shut
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.
Arctic warming impacts the globe, creating more work for the U.S. Coast Guard—and worsening weather disasters
Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hot spots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap, a World Bank report has found. The second part of the Groundswell report published Monday examined how the impacts of slow-onset climate change such as water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of what it describes as “climate migrants” by 2050 under three different scenarios with varying degrees of climate action and development. Under the most pessimistic scenario, with a high level of emissions and unequal development, the report forecasts up to 216 million people moving within their own countries across the six regions analyzed.
Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go. Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen.
A farmer walks through a rice paddy in India's northeastern state of Assam. Buu Boro /AFP via Getty ImagesProducing enough food for a growing world population is an urgent global challenge. And it’s complicated by the fact that climate change is warming the Earth and making farming harder in many places. Food production is a big contributor to climate change, so it’s critically important to be able to measure greenhouse gas emissions from the food sector accurately. In a new study, we show that
Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.
Butterflies seem gentle as they flutter from plant to plant. But some may be more murderous than you imagine. Naturalists recently witnessed several species of milkweed butterfly harassing, subduing and subsequently feeding on milkweed caterpillars, presumably to get their fill of toxic alkaloids inside the larvae. This behavior was described in an article published Wednesday in the journal Ecology. The authors of the paper say they are unaware of similar behavior being documented among other bu
Giant sequoias are under threat from new fires as blazes in a national park and an adjoining national forest grow, while containment on the huge Dixie fire rises to 75%.
Zoo Atlanta revealed their western lowland gorillas displayed symptoms of “coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite”
Drone footage captured a megapod of nearly 100 humpback whales feeding off the coast of Australia, which locals said was the largest such gathering of the animals witnessed in decades.
Potty training cows to use a bovine lavatory could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, scientists claimed.