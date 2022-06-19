In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'
Donald Trump expressed concern for Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle.
In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump said he hoped the president was okay after the "scary" fall.
Trump's kinder moment came amid a speech that was largely critical of his successor.
Former President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle, in a rare moment of goodwill between the two political rivals.
"I hope he has recovered because, as you know, he fell off his bicycle today," Trump said of Biden while speaking at his American Freedom Tour in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.
"No, I'm serious. I hope he's okay. He fell off a bicycle," Trump said after the crowd responded with laughter.
Trump then joked: "I make this pledge to you today: I will never ever ride a bicycle."
"But no, we do hope that Biden's okay because that was a hard fall, that was scary. That was a hard. Did anybody see it? Well, we wish him well in that respect."
Trump's brief moment of concern for Biden came amid a largely critical speech of his successor.
After discussing the bicycle incident, Trump immediately launched into criticisms of Biden's foreign policy, particularly his approach toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.
On Saturday night, Trump had appeared to mock Biden's fall when he shared a fake video on his Truth Social account that showed him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and causing him to fall off his bike.
The 79-year-old president fell off his bike on Saturday morning while riding near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, but quickly got up and said he was "good.
He appeared uninjured when standing up after the incident.
