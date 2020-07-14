In a rare move from Apple, the new iPhone 12 could be cheaper than most other 5G phones

Business Insider

The iPhone 11 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 11 Pro (right) More

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple could release a 5G version of the iPhone 12 that costs less than $1,000, says Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

That's significant because 5G smartphones tend to be more expensive than standard models, with flagship models costing around $1,000.

Some smartphone makers like OnePlus, TCL, and Samsung are already beginning to release cheaper 5G smartphones.

But a decision by Apple launch a lower-cost 5G iPhone would mark the first high-profile device to debut with 5G at an affordable price.

Apple has influenced the industry before when it comes to shifts like eliminating the headphone jack, and it could similarly set a precedent for others to follow with the iPhone 12.

The launch of a 5G iPhone would also mean that millions of people may potentially have 5G phones by the end of the year, possibly giving carriers more incentive to further build out their networks.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

When Apple's iPhone 12 launches later this year, you may not have to spend upwards of $1,000 to buy a model that's works on 5G networks, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

If his predictions turn out to be accurate, the iPhone 12 launch could mark a critical turning point in the industry, potentially ending the trend of tech companies charging a premium on smartphones equipped to handle next-generation wireless networks.

"We believe there are 4 models being launched for iPhone 12 with a mix of 4G/5G with price points that potentially could be lower than $1,000 on some versions despite the additional 5G component," Ives wrote in a recent research note.

His latest analysis echoes previous rumors and predictions suggesting that Apple plans to continue the approach it took in 2019 by offering its new iPhone in less expensive configurations. YouTuber Jon Prosser, for example, previously reported that the next-generation iPhone will come in two variants that cost less than $1,000: a 5.4-inch version priced at $650 and a 6.1-inch model that costs $750.

It's unclear, however, whether all new iPhones will support 5G. Some reports, such as those from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities and Prosser, have suggested that all of Apple's new iPhones will support 5G. But Ives said in his report that there will be a "mix of 4G/5G."

The addition of 5G at an affordable price could also provide a much-needed boost to Apple's iPhone business, which has been faltering in recent years as people have been upgrading their phones less frequently. More important for consumers, it could lead to widespread adoption of 5G phones, potentially giving carriers more incentive to further build out their networks across the United States.

Today's 5G smartphones are expensive

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1,400 More

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A decision from Apple to release a 5G iPhone that's priced below $1,000 would be significant because 5G smartphones tend to be more expensive than 4G models. The Galaxy S20, for example, starts at $1,000, as does the Motorola Edge Plus.

If you do manage to find a 5G smartphone that costs less than $1,000, chances are it's not that much cheaper. LG's V60 ThinQ 5G costs either $900 or $950 depending on whether you buy it from AT&T or Verizon, while the OnePlus 8 Pro begins at $900.

That being said, there are a few exceptions. Smartphone makers like OnePlus, TCL, and Samsung are also starting to release less-expensive 5G phones ahead of Apple's iPhone 12 launch. OnePlus also offers the $700 OnePlus 8 alongside the Pro, which also supports 5G, while Samsung recently announced 5G phones in its budget-oriented Galaxy A line. TCL, meanwhile, has announced the TCL 10 5G which is priced at 399 euros, although the company has not yet confirmed a US launch date.

Samsung brought 5G to more affordable phones with the launch of the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G. But its most well-known devices that are meant to compete with the flagship iPhone, its Galaxy S series, are still expensive.

Apple may not be the first tech company to launch a cheaper 5G smartphone. But considering it's the third largest smartphone maker in the world behind Samsung and Huawei, according to research firm Gartner, such a move could have broader implications for the industry. OnePlus and TCL aren't even listed in the top five biggest smartphone vendors and are instead just grouped into Gartner's"others" category.