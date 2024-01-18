In rare move, Sen. Fetterman endorses Menendez’s rival. ‘Anything would be an upgrade’

For months, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has called on Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey — his Democratic colleague — to resign after allegations of corruption. Now, Fetterman has gone one step further and endorsed one of Menendez’s rivals.

In a rare move, Fetterman threw his support behind Andy Kim, a Democratic congressman from New Jersey who is running for Menendez’s Senate seat, according to The New York Times.

“Anything would be an upgrade over Menendez,” Fetterman, the first senator to publicly weigh in on the race, told the Times.

More politics news

→ Will gas prices spike in US as cargo ships are attacked in Mideast? Experts weigh in

→ Trump barred from Colorado ballot by court — but do voters agree? What new poll shows

About a half-dozen candidates, including Menendez, Kim and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, are running in the state’s Democratic primary, scheduled for June 4, according to Ballotpedia.

“One of the most important things is that we have a reliable Democratic vote,” Fetterman told the Times. “We have to run this table in ’24 in order to maintain the majority. But we need to count on every Democratic vote. Andy Kim is the kind of guy we can count on.”

Fetterman’s endorsement comes on the heels of a monthslong public feud between with Menendez, who was indicted on bribery charges in September. He is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars, including gold bars and a Mercedes Benz, in exchange for agreeing to assist the Egyptian government.

“How can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?” Fetterman told ABC’s The View in December.

“Menendez, I think, is really a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey,” Fetterman told the program.

Menendez, who has maintained his innocence, has pushed back against Fetterman’s calls for him to step aside.

“Mr. Fetterman appears to think he’s judge, jury, and executioner,” Menendez said in a statement previously provided to McClatchy News.

“I’m confident when all the facts are presented,” Menendez added, “I will be exonerated and the Senator will have to eat his words.”

Menendez’ corruption trial is slated to begin on May 6, just weeks before the Garden State’s Democratic primary, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

In an October poll of Democratic primary voters, Menendez received just 9% of support, while Kim garnered 48% support. The poll, conducted by Data For Progress, sampled 551 New Jersey voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Fetterman asks Democrats to work with GOP on border, says concern ‘isn’t xenophobic’

Should Trump be immune from criminal prosecution? What Americans said in a new poll

2024 New Hampshire primary has a twist — it doesn’t matter for Democrats. Wait, what?