Rare, never-before-seen baby albino Galapagos giant tortoise debuts at Switzerland zoo

A crowd of onlookers view on June 3, 2022, an albino Galapagos giant tortoise baby, born on May 1, 2022, at the Tropicarium of Servion, Switzerland.

A "never before been observed" albino Galapagos giant tortoise made its first public debut at a Swiss zoo on Friday.

Two tortoises, one black and the other albino, were born in early May at the Tropiquarium zoo in Servion, Switzerland.

"With his red eyes and white shell, he's the new Swiss mascot," a post on the zoo's social media said.

An albino Galapagos giant tortoise baby climbs on the back of another turtle, both born in early May at the Tropicarium of Servion, Switzerland.

An albino Galapagos giant tortoise baby is pictured next to its mother on June 3, 2022.

An albino Galapagos giant tortoise baby is seen in grass on June 3, 2022.

The Galapagos giant tortoise is an endangered species, with fewer than 15,000 alive today, according to Tropiquarium.

The tortoises were bred through a species conservation program, which considers any tortoise birth to be exceptional. But an albino baby tortoise is unheard of.

The albino baby hatched on May 1, two-and-a-half months after the mother laid five eggs on Feb. 11, Reuters reported.

"This is the first time in the world that an albino Galapagos tortoise has been born and kept in captivity. No albino individuals have ever been observed in the wild," the zoo said in a statement.

Founder and Director of the Tropiquarium of Servion, Philippe Morel, holds a unique albinos Galapagos giant tortoise baby, born on May 1, at the Tropicarium of Servion, Switzerland, on June 3, 2022.

Albinos Galapagos tortoises have never been observed in captivity or in the nature. The Galapagos giant tortoises are strictly protected and are among the most endangered species among CITES-listed animals.

Albinism is far rarer in turtles than it is in humans, the zoo said.

For every 20,000 humans, there is approximately one case of albinism, compared to approximately one per 100,000 turtles.

At birth, tortoises usually weigh around 90 grams, or less than a pound. As an adult, a tortoise can weigh more than 880 pounds and live up to 200 years, according to Tropiquarium.

