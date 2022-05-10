Rare Peruvian Shelby GT350R To Be Sold at Mecum Indy

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This racer is unlike anything most of us have ever seen.

Ford has had a considerable reputation within the American performance car market since creating cars like the Mustang in 1964. The term pony car was virtually invented by this wild stallion for its focus on being bigger than a sports car but smaller than a muscle car. Essentially, you could think of a muscle car as a bodybuilder while a sports car is like a track star. The pony car rides the fine line between power and agility to create a vehicle akin to a fighter. Just like Ali, the Mustang quickly gained a name for itself by skirting through the track and taking advantage of its superb handling and responsive controls. So what could be better than a pristinely kept race-bred performance machine to showcase the Mustang's legendary performance history?

This incredible 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Fastback is the perfect example of that long and inspiring past. Across the car's body, you will find decals and marks that indicate the vehicle's successful time on the track. You might be surprised to hear that this is one of just 36 cars like it made for competition, but the trail doesn't end there. This particular vehicle was initially shipped to Peru for competition, where it competed in the South American and Peruvian championships in 1973 by Bratzo Vicich. That means that this is one of just five cars like it in the world, making it one of the rarest cars on earth.

Under the hood is a powerful 289 ci V8 engine, one of Ford's most common race engines for its high rpm, power, and general performance on race day. A driver could typically expect around 271 horsepower with this engine which made winning an easy feat. Another significant advantage is the four-speed manual transmission, which is the pinnacle of American performance. These cars were legendary for their time and now sport a new need for an owner, posing an incredible opportunity for any enthusiast with the means to obtain it. So, are you ready to take control of one of the '60s best racers?

