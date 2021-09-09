Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972.

The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.

Of course, the goal was to beat out the wild pony cars of the Ford lineup in an effort to progress the technology in pursuit of a higher-performance car. However, this quickly turned into a race to be better than themselves in the years prior.

This focus on constant progression throughout the years has built up an outstanding number of people who understand just how incredible these F-bodies are. However, there was one year in particular that hangs heavy on the minds of our fellow Camaro and Firebird lovers, 1972.

This is due to the fact that 1972 was the year that held one of the largest strikes in GM history which led to the slowing of production of all GM vehicles. What came next was the oil crisis of 1973 which turned virtually every car that was once cool into an underpowered ugly mess for nearly a decade.

One car that is particularly sought after produced in the year that the automotive industry stood still was the 1972 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. This was due to the iconic early ‘70s styling, oval rear window, and extremely low production numbers with just 1,286 Trans Ams built in that time frame. If you've got a manual transmission, then you have one of just 458 cars made. Needless to say, these could be regarded as one of America’s rarest pony cars.

