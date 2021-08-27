This Rare Porsche 911 Was Once Owned by Royalty—and an F1 Champ. Now It Can Be Yours.

Jenson Button is peddling a prized Porsche from his noteworthy car collection.

The renowned British racer, who most famously won the Formula 1 World Championship in 2009, has just listed his mint-condition 911 Turbo via the Collecting Cars platform with no reserve.

The 964-gen 911 is, quite literally, fit for a king. The one-off was originally commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei and rolled off the line in March 1994. According to the auction house, it’s one of only a handful of 964s to be equipped with the hallowed X88 power package. This included a new turbo, new cams and modified cylinder heads, which boosted the output of the 3.6-liter flat-6 from 365 hp to 385 hp. That power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 964 Turbo is finished in a unique Horizon Blue Metallic hue.

Collecting Cars says this particular 911 also has the distinction of being the only X88 model to be finished in a unique Horizon Blue Metallic hue that is unequivocally striking. It also rides on a set of polished 18-inch split-rim Speedline alloy wheels and features an electric sunroof for added pizzaz.

The interior was also uniquely specified and sports Marine Blue leather upholstery and a matching leather-trimmed steering wheel. You can also expect creature comforts such as electrically adjustable “comfort seats” and A/C.

The interior features Marine Blue leather upholstery.

Turns out, the 911 is fit for racing royalty, too. It was imported to the UK in 2009 and was snapped up by Button thereafter. The sports car was recently treated to a full service by Tudor & Black and the odometer shows just 18,592 original miles. According to Collecting Cars, it’s presented in excellent condition save for a few very small chips on the exterior and some creases on the front seat. It also comes with an active MOT and is good to hit the roads in the UK.

As you might expect, bids are flying in quick for the ‘90s classic. At time of writing, there have been some 57 bids and the car is currently sitting at £200,000 (roughly $274,000, per the current exchange rates). With six days left of competitive bidding, you’ll have to be as fast as the F1 champ to walk away with this blue beauty.

Check out more photos below:

