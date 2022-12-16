Rare Protests Over Fuel Prices in Jordan Turn Deadly

(Bloomberg) -- A police officer was killed during rare protests in Jordan, authorities said Friday.

Jordanians have been gathering in the city of Maan and other southern areas to rally against high fuel prices.

A colonel was shot in the head after attending to “rioters” and two other officers were wounded, Jordan’s public security department said in an emailed statement which called for peaceful protests.

Authorities will use an “iron fist” on anyone who threatens lives, it said.

Such public displays of discontent are rare in the US ally.

Videos on social media platforms showed protesters in Maan and other areas in the south of the country burning tires, blocking roads and opening fire. Bloomberg couldn’t immediately verify the footage.

Tensions have been mounting in those areas following days of strikes and protests by truck drivers protesting high fuel prices, especially diesel.

Jordan is experiencing “very difficult economic conditions,” government spokesperson Faisal Al-Shboul said in an interview on state-owned Jordan TV. The government has initiated a dialog with parliament and others about this, he said.

He blamed unspecified “groups” of being behind the protests.

