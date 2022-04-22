Rare Race Cars Highlight the Ray Evrenham Collection at Mecum Indy

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which of these classic race cars would you rather have?

It’s said the first race happened when the second car was made, whether or not that’s true is stuff of folklore, but automotive racing goes way back. Auto racing has always pushed automakers to try to keep up when it came to performance, and they also watched how the racers would make the cars better. If you enjoy fast cars today, you owe it to the race cars of the past. During the upcoming Mecum Indy 2022 auction on May 13-21, two unique race cars from the Ray Evernham Collection will be up for grabs, both very worthy of your collection, which would you choose?

1937 Chevy Jerry Cook Modified Replica

A gem in the Ray Evernham Collection is this 1937 Chevy recreation of the famous number 38 Jerry Cook modified race car. It is sporting B&M Speed Shop livery, and the recreation has a tube-frame chassis, and full integral roll cage. Powering this replica is a Small Block Chevy V8 engine, which exhales through tall velocity stacks into a mechanical fuel-injection system. Backing the engine is a 4-speed manual transmission. See it here.

1947 Kurtis Kraft DiMarco Midget

This is the first car ever purchased by Ray Evernham with the purpose to start his car collection. Chassis No. 182 was constructed by designer Frank Kurtis at his Glendale, California, based Kurtis Kraft facility. Powering the build is a 97 cubic-inch Offenhauser engine. See it here.

To see the entire collection of cars from Mr. Evrenham's Collection click here.

