Rare 'rainbow clouds' spotted across the North East

"Rainbow clouds" have been seen lighting up the skies across the North East.

The phenomenon cast pink and orange hues across the skies from Teesside to County Durham.

The clouds are called nacreous but are also known as mother of pearl clouds, according to BBC weather presenter Jen Bartram.

"They’re rare clouds which are very high up in the atmosphere, and extremely cold," she said.

The mother of pearl clouds above The Priory in Tynemouth

"They are formed of tiny ice crystals which scatter light through them like a rainbow.

"They’re often seen when lit from below so sunrise and sunset is a great time to spot them.

"They’re only seen when there is very cold air circulating in the stratosphere above the polar regions so it’s a real treat to see them."

Take a look at pictures of the mother of pearl clouds captured by BBC News readers.

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.