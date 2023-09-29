In rare result, Edmond man found not guilty of murder by reason of mental illness

An Edmond man who fatally shot his parents in 2019 has been found not guilty Thursday by reason of mental illness.

Eli Walker, 23, now will be sent to a state mental facility in Vinita for treatment.

Not in dispute in the case was that he gunned down his parents in their north Edmond home early March 4, 2019, after an argument. He told his younger brother he "shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers," police reported in a court affidavit.

He also told his brother everything was OK and he would bury the bodies. He was then 19.

At a brief hearing, a judge found him not guilty by reason of mental illness of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of an explosive device.

Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai made that finding after prosecutors and his defense attorney stipulated that he suffered from a mental illness in 2019 that rendered him unable to distinguish between right and wrong.

She ordered that he not be released "until a judicial determination is made that he is no longer dangerous to the public peace and safety."

Not guilty by reason of mental illness verdict is rare

The outcome is rare.

"The public believes that the insanity defense is used on a regular basis when actually it is used in less than 1% of criminal cases," forensic psychologist Shawn Roberson and former prosecutor Connie Smothermon wrote in a 2016 article for The Oklahoma Bar Journal, a publication for lawyers.

In mid-August, there were 37 individuals at the state's mental facilities in Vinita who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity. One has been held more than 40 years, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

There were 36 individuals in Vinita who have been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Walker's sister, Ashten West, thanked the new district attorney, Vicki Behenna, for agreeing to the outcome.

"It's taken four-and-a-half years to get to this point," she told reporters. "But here we are, with the results we had all hoped for from the beginning, and what we know my parents would have wanted."

Before the hearing, she told her brother in court that she loved him and asked if he was cold. "He was like, 'No, I'm fine,'" she said.

Defense attorney Derek Chance in the past has described Walker as "acutely paranoid and delusional."

"Mom thought she could take better care of him than anyone else and didn't have the foresight and understanding of what could happen," Chance said after the hearing. "It's a tragedy."

The attorney called the case extremely difficult. "I think we arrived at the right decision," he said.

What happened in 2019?

Walker could have a hearing in 45 days to determine if he can be released. His attorney said that hearing is being waived since Walker has stipulated that he would be found to be a danger to the public and in need of long-term treatment.

Police first went to the home after the brother, Isaiah Walker, called 911 at 2:29 a.m. March 4, 2019.

"There is a bunch of gunfire in my house and I believe it's my brother," Isaiah Walker said.

At one point, he can be heard telling Eli Walker, "Mom told me to call them, so I'm calling."

Police reported Eli Walker came outside and surrendered without incident. In his bedroom, police found the body of his father on the floor and a Glock semi-automatic pistol on the bed. In the entryway, police found the body of his mother.

Eli Walker, whose full name is Michael Elijah Walker, admitted shooting his parents, according to the court affidavit. He said the argument began after he asked them a question about Satanism. He said he shot his father, Michael Logan Walker, 50, in the bedroom and his mother, Rachael May Walker, 44, as she fled toward the front door.

He said he shot his mother again after reloading and getting a pillow to muffle the sound "because he believed she was still alive," according to the affidavit.

He also told police he believed he had done "the right thing."

Previous prosecutors in the case had concluded his actions during the crime and his statements to police showed he knew right from wrong. They alleged he really shot his parents because they refused to let him smoke marijuana in their house any more.

He was charged with possession of an explosive device, as well as murder, because police found four homemade devices in his bedroom. Members of the bomb squad determined the devices "appeared to be functional," police reported.

Also found in the house was a water jug labeled "Blessed Holy Water" on the coffee table in the living room and a handwritten note containing the Ten Commandments taped on the frame of the door to the utility room.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond man not guilty due to mental illness in death of his parents