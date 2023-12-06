This rare Sacramento home — a 1955 Eichler in South Land Park — sold quickly for $810,000

A Southern California buyer with family in the Sacramento area has bought a “rare” Eichler mid-century modern home in South Land Park for $810,000.

The home, originally listed at $799,900, was featured in the Sacramento Bee in November.

“They loved the original nature of the home and that it had not been remodeled,” listing agent Paloma Begin of Compass told the Bee about what attracted the buyers. “They do plan to make some modest updates while honoring the nature of the house.”

Eichler homes, inspired by the style of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, typically feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows that look out onto patios and yards, clean lines, open floor plans and minimal ornamentation.

Realtor Gaby Moreira, who closely watches the midcentury modern market, said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was one of the best Eichlers she’s seen in Sacramento.

“It’s definitely rare to see an Eichler that original and preserved in South Land Park,” she said when the property first listed. “I think it’s great, because it’s got super midcentury features still intact.”

The iconic 1955 house, which spans 2,000 square feet, had only two owners over 68 years.

The sellers had immaculately curated the interior with furniture and art from the era and retained many of the original features, such as a rare hairpin table in the kitchen and Philippine mahogany paneling. Authentic built-in light fixtures run along the family room to the dining room, and Kopenhavn wall units remain, as well.

Four heavy hitters in the world of California modern architecture combined to make the residence on Fordham Way unique. Influential real estate developer Joseph Eichler hired renowned Los Angeles-based architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons to design the house.

Later, in the early 1960s, Sacramento architect Grant D. Caywood, who designed other South Land Park homes, converted the garage into a large living room. Blueprints of his work are still on display in the middle bedroom. Caywood also installed the long light bar that brightens the house from the family room to the dining room.

“This architectural masterpiece exudes an unmatched charm,” the listing states. “The sellers have respected and honored the design legacy handed down from each architect and the original family, and have maintained and updated the home with a light touch to leave authentic features intact.”

The original owners added a spacious, comfortable screened patio, enhancing the indoor/outdoor living aspect. The previous owners did some light remodeling, but mostly invested in upgrading the infrastructure of the house. They put on a new roof, added a French drain system and modernized the appliances.

Located on a quiet interior street, the light-filled residence is accented by bright pops of color throughout. Even the original, vibrant, eye-catching Mondrian door has endured.

Meanwhile, a midtown Sacramento home first built for banker Joseph H. Stephens in 1912 has sold for $1.197 million only one month after originally hitting the market for $1.3 million.

The stately but down-to-earth residence with a graceful porch sits on a quiet street at 2531 H St. The updated, modern and spacious residence spans 2,949 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house features Prairie and Craftsman-style elements from the early 20th century. The superb, vintage craftsmanship of the era has been maintained during renovations.

