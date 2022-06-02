Rare shot of a tornado's swirling mouth caught by young storm chaser in Florida
A young storm chaser in Florida caught the swirling mouth of a tornado as it formed overhead.
A young storm chaser in Florida caught the swirling mouth of a tornado as it formed overhead.
Tornado on ground
A date is set for Auburn basketball's matchup with USC. The game will be played on December 18 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.
Former Packers CB Kevin King is still a free agent. Should the Raiders consider signing him?
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: "The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I'm thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you're gonna play, you can't make no excuses." Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA What's the ...
Residents are working together to rebuild the small west-central Minnesota town that was hit by an EF-2 tornado on Memorial Day.
James Madison Preparatory High School has been giving away guns as part of a raffle fundraiser, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
Forada, a town of less than 200 people south of Alexandria, was devastated by a tornado on Monday.
Raytheon Technologies’ Tucson-based Missiles & Defense division will be producing hundreds of new Stinger missiles under a new $624 million contract with the U.S. Army.
Orlando police said a fight between two women ended when a child shot one of them.
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne are underway.
Central Florida will get federal grant funds to make possible a shared Brighline/SunRail corridor that connects with International Drive. U.S. Reps. Darren Soto, Dan Webster, Stephanie Murphy, Gus Bilirakis and Val Demings announced on June 1 the region was awarded up to $15.88 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.
Two people were also arrested during the bust.
Ready for a new summer thrill? Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams, Arizona, has a mountain coaster and year-round tubing. Here's how to visit.
The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.
L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva must go, and the culture must change, his rivals say.
HPE CFO Tarek Robbiati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, supply chain disruptions, and the outlook for growth.
The challenger ran hard, but Texas Republican voters didn’t buy that the incumbent is threatened by scandal. [Opinion]
Opponents of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said they are close to collecting the signatures needed to trigger a recall for the embattled prosecutor.
Britain is preparing to hold four days of celebrations this week as Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to spend $6.5 million to house the city’s transgender homeless community as part of a larger effort to get people off the streets