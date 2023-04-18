Rare species of bee spotted at Ryton Pools Country Park

A rare species of bee has been recorded in Warwickshire for the first time.

The Spring Plasterer Bee, also known as Colletes cunicularius, was discovered by a ranger at Ryton Pools Country Park.

The bee, with a distinctive fluffy face, typically nests in sandy soil and digs tunnels into the ground.

Warwickshire County Council said it was "thrilled" to have recorded the new species.

A single male bee had been discovered during a survey of the area by Warwickshire Country Parks ranger George Humphrey before a "healthy population" of the species was discovered nearby.

Known to be an important pollinator of plants, fruit trees and wildflowers, the UK's population of Spring Plasterer Bees had heavily declined in the 20th century.

The species had existed at a few sites on the north west coasts of England and Wales, but populations have now started to spread inland to new areas.

Mr Humphrey described the find as a "wonderful" and an "unexpected" start to the year's bee recording season.

He said the park, which now has 82 species of bee, was one of the few places in the region that had suitable conditions to support a range of species.

"I am proud to be part of a team working to ensure our park's ecosystems continue to support a range of species, including the Spring Plasterer Bee," he added.

