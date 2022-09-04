Rare Suffolk Punches celebrated in local event

A rare, endangered breed of heavy horse is being celebrated in a special event in the county they are named after.

The Suffolk Horse Society is holding a Celebrating The Suffolk Icon event, the first in 10 years, for the Suffolk Punch breed.

It will involve a display of 25 horses at Easton Farm Park on Sunday.

It aims to raise money for the society to preserve the breed and research its genetics to help increase the population.

The breed, also known as the Suffolk Horse was bred for strength to pull farm machinery before the invention of motorised vehicles such as tractors.

The society said there were fewer than 500 pure-bred Suffolk Horses registered in the UK, and they had been notified of 41 foals being born in 2022 so far.

Suffolk Punch classes are a regular feature at county agricultural shows, such as the annual Suffolk Show at Trinity Park near Ipswich

Steve Swan, livestock manager at Easton Farm Park, near Woodbridge, said the horses were "impressive" animals, but are also "gentle" and "nice to people".

Farm manager Fiona Siddell said people would be able to see the horse, participate in ring events and a fancy dress parade.

"When you're a Suffolk person, and even if you're a visitor to the county, it makes your heart beat a little bit faster, whether it's at the Suffolk Show or Easton Farm Park, or wherever you may be," she said.

"This is a really important part of our heritage; we love these horses and we want people to carry on breeding them, carry on loving them."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk