Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in animal trap in Indonesia

·2 min read

PEKANBARU, Indonesia (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, authorities said Monday, in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400.

The female tiger, aged between 4 and 5 years, was found dead Sunday near Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province, said Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, the head of Riau’s conservation agency.

Jogasara said an examination determined the tiger died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher, which broke one of its legs.

She said her agency will cooperate with law enforcement agencies in an investigation.

Sumatran tigers, the most critically endangered tiger subspecies, are under increasing pressure due to poaching as their jungle habitat shrinks, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. It estimated fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

It was the latest killing of endangered animals on Sumatra island. Conservationists say the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased poaching as villagers turn to hunting for economic reasons.

Three Sumatran tigers, including two cubs, were found dead in late August after being caught in traps in the Leuser Ecosystem Area, a region for tiger conservation in Aceh province.

In early July, a female tiger was found dead with injuries caused by a snare trap in South Aceh district.

An elephant was found without its head on July 11 in a palm plantation in East Aceh. Police arrested a suspected poacher along with four people accused of buying ivory from the dead animal.

Aceh police also arrested four men in June for allegedly catching a tiger with a snare trap and selling its remains for 100 million rupiah ($6,900). Days later, another Sumatran tiger died after it ate a goat laced with rat poison in neighboring North Sumatra province.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zanesville's exotic animal massacre, 10 years later

    Fifty exotic animals were on the loose. Their owner was dead. Muskingum County deputies gunned down tigers, lions and bears in rainy fields about 55 miles east of Columbus, a senseless tragedy that stunned the world.What happened: 10 years ago today, exotic animal collector Terry Thompson set 50 animals loose before fatally shooting himself on his 73-acre farm west of Zanesville.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thompson's motives aren't exactly known, bu

  • Cape Town fights alien trees threatening its water supply, biodiversity

    In South Africa's Franschhoek mountains a helicopter drops off abseilers to cut down invasive pine trees that are choking off water supplies to millions of Cape Town residents already facing climate change-induced shortages. The crews are there to help to remove 54,000 hectares of alien trees by 2025, in the process reclaiming an estimated 55 billion litres of water lost each year - two months water supply for Cape Town.

  • A sea turtle that was rescued from a fishing hook in Alabama died in a Mississippi aquarium 8 days later

    A loggerhead sea turtle was accidentally hooked at a fishing pier in an Alabama state park, where the species is threatened, per the Associated Press.

  • Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop

    Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. “Over the past 50 years, alligator nest surveys have increased from an estimate of less than 10,000 in the 1970s and 1980s to well over 60,000 nests in recent years," the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission said in a notice published Wednesday. "This increase in nesting has produced a population that can now be sustained with a much lower farm return rate.”

  • Britain faces ‘wave of terror attacks plotted by bedroom radicals’

    Britain’s intelligence agencies have warned ministers of a potential new wave of terrorist attacks carried out by “bedroom radicals” bred during lockdown.

  • Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals

    In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan, a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence.

  • On the trail of Maryland's fugitive zebras

    Every time she needs to pick up groceries, Sylvia Singleton goes on a little safari. On her way to Safeway, she will take a detour through the wilds of Prince George's County, Md. - past the Popeyes and the CVS and the school, where the road turns to woods. For weeks, she has been yearning to spot a zebra. "I just drive up and down the road, and hope," says Singleton. "My husband thinks I'm crazy." Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash

  • Army delays distribution of advanced high-tech goggles to soldiers

    The Army has postponed the scheduled date for the distribution of innovative Microsoft-developed goggles.

  • Florida's secret delta toll

    Roughly 4,500 Tampa Bay residents — an average of about 36 per day — died from COVID-19 over the four months the Florida Department of Health did not share daily pandemic information with citizens.Driving the news: The data is now available and gives a clearer picture of the heartbreaking toll of the latest record-breaking spikes from the delta variant — which is only now subsiding — between June and October.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Wh

  • National Parks Service clears D.C.homeless encampment

    Steps away from a cot tucked under a tarp, David Graves, 42, smoked a cigarette and prepared to leave a homeless encampment near Union Station late last week. On Friday morning, the National Park Service enclosed the small park with a fence after asking roughly ten people experiencing homelessness, including Graves, to leave.Why it matters: Homeless encampments have been in the spotlight in recent months as both local and federal entities in D.C. resume clearing them. Stay on top of the latest m

  • Indonesia, Malaysia concerned about Australia's nuclear subs

    The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday that Australia’s plan to obtain nuclear-powered submarines may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia. The U.S., Britain and Australia announced last month that they have formed a security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Under the arrangement, Australia will build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines using U.S. expertise, while dumping a contract with France for diesel-electric subs.

  • Hackers targeted US drinking water and wastewater facilities as recently as August, Homeland Security says

    The nation’s top cybersecurity officials issue a warning , saying malicious hackers are targeting government water and wastewater treatment systems.

  • Even Nutritionists Don't Advise Giving Out 'Healthy' Halloween Candy. Here's Why.

    Beware of health halos and remember that Halloween only comes around once a year.

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A. politicians face a reckoning on homelessness in next year's election

    The Times Editorial Board's opposition to a ballot measure on homelessness shows that it, along with many L.A. leaders, is a defender of the status quo.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Decentralizing – Here’s Proof

    Mining has moved out of China. Is this good for bitcoin? Based on one metric at least, the answer is a resounding yes.

  • Restless spirits and haunted stories: Here are 13 of the most haunted places in America

    From cemeteries to cave structures, here are the 13 best places in the United States for a ghost sighting.

  • Which NBA players have most to prove this season? Start with Kemba Walker, Joel Embiid

    Giannis Antetokounmpo finally proved he could lead a team to an NBA championship. Who will be that player this season?

  • Florida juvenile justice’s long history of scandals

    For decades, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has been beset by periodic scandals. Here is a recount of some of them:

  • Myanmar junta leader blames opponents for prolonging unrest

    In his first comments since Myanmar's neighbours decided to exclude him from an upcoming ASEAN summit over a lack of commitment to its five-point roadmap, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated the junta's own five-stage plan to restore democracy. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the Feb. 1 coup that plunged Myanmar into deadly chaos, made no mention of the ASEAN decision, but suggested the outlawed National Unity Government (NUG) and armed ethnic groups were trying to sabotage the ASEAN-led peace process.

  • Halloween Kills scores best debut for a horror film during the pandemic

    Halloween Kills scores best debut for a horror film during the pandemic