‘A rare treasure’: Mother mourns Outer Banks woman killed in murder-suicide

Police say a motive remains elusive in last week’s murder-suicide on the Outer Banks, but the victim’s mother says her daughter was “taken senselessly by unprovoked gunfire.”

Jenn Hultzman, 49, was shot dead by a roommate in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 14. Tommy Pursley, 63, then shot and killed himself. The two did not have a romantic relationship but had been roommates for about five years, Kill Devil Hills police Capt. John Towler said.

Both lived in a house in the 200 block of Burns Drive with three other roommates. All were home when Pursley shot Hultzman outside on the second-story porch of their home, then went inside and shot himself. At least one of multiple 911 calls about the 4:15 p.m. shooting came from a roommate inside the house, Towler said. The gun was a 9mm semiautomatic handgun that belonged to Pursley.

Towler said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. Officers had responded to the house once in the last six months, he said, but wouldn’t elaborate due to the ongoing investigation.

Hultzman, a Virginia Beach native and longtime healthcare worker in the Hampton Roads area, retired from nursing in 2012 to move to the Outer Banks, said her mother Dana Robinson, who now lives in Chesapeake.

Hultzman, a mother of four grown children, graduated from Kellam High School in 1991.

“She had a passion and gift for music, singing constantly as a child,” her mother said. “As a student at Princess Anne Middle School and at Kellam, Jenn was involved in the various choruses and choirs.”

As an adult, she worked in the medical field as an aide, a licensed practical nurse and finally a registered nurse in Norfolk for 20 years.

“Both the aspects of performing acts of healing on her patients and acts of comfort and encouragement filled her life with a sense of satisfaction and joy,” Robinson said.

Her four children — two daughters and two sons — were her greatest love and “she was fully invested in her children’s activities, both at school and and outside of school,” Robinson said.

She also had a ton of friends and was well-known on the Outer Banks, where she waited tables, joined bowling leagues, played corn hole and went shrimping. She loved the water and frequented the beach whenever she had an opportunity, her mother said.

“Jenn was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, a rare treasure to be appreciated,” Robinson said.

The murder-suicide is the only homicide not involving drug overdoses or car crashes in Kill Devil Hills this year, Towler said.

