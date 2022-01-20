Rare twin elephants born in Kenya

Mother Bora the elephant, with her two new-born calves
Bora with her two new-born calves

Twin baby elephants have been born this week in a rare event at a national reserve in northern Kenya.

The male and female were first spotted by tour guides out on safari at the Samburu reserve at the weekend.

They are only the second set of twin calves ever to have been encountered by local conservation charity Save the Elephants.

The charity says elephant twins account for only 1% of elephant births, with the last known case recorded in 2006.

Speaking to Reuters news agency, charity founder Dr Iain Douglas-Hamilton said this was a critical time for the calves as the last set of twins born 15 years ago had not survived long after birth.

Quite often the mothers do not have enough milk to feed both calves, he added, saying everyone had their "fingers crossed for their survival".

Mother Bora the elephant, with her two new-born calves
Mother Bora with her two new-born calves

African elephants have the longest gestation period of any mammal. They carry their young for nearly 22 months, and give birth around every four years.

The ivory trade and loss of vital habitat have led to elephants being put on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of endangered species.

However the elephant population has grown in Kenya in recent years, according to the country's first wildlife census published last year.

  Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

    An elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, an extremely rare event, conservationists said Thursday.

  Rare elephant twins born in Kenyan park

    As yet unnamed, the pair were born this week in the Samburu National Reserve, becoming only the second set of twin calves ever encountered by local charity Save the Elephants.Guides caught a rare sighting of the mother elephant and her newborn baby twins on camera on Monday (January 17).Bora, mother of the twins is herself 16 years old. The guides were unable to confirm if the male elephant seen in the video is the father of the twins.Save the Elephants, which has been monitoring the behaviour and movements of elephants in Samburu for 28 years, says that twins are rarely encountered in elephant populations as mothers often do not have enough milk to support both calves.The birth of twins has only been recorded once before in the park in 2006.

