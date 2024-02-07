This rare ‘waterfall’ in Southern California only appears after heavy rainfall

The latest atmospheric river storm to move through Southern California brought heavy rain and mudslides but also something unique for residents, especially those in Orange County.

The heavy rain unveiled the rare spectacle of Dana Point Falls, a “waterfall” that only graces the wealthy coastal community after significant rainfall.

Kareem Sharaf, not pictured, watches his son, Ray Sharaf, 2, of San Clemente, explore the Dana Point waterfalls, which only happens when heavy rains occur as another storm system releases more rain on the already saturated Southland in Dana Point on March 29, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cooper, a 2-year-old Labrador, goes for a dip under the Dana Point Waterfall on Jan. 4, 2023. The falls appears only during rain and the runoff is funneled underground though a concrete pipe.(Mindy Schauer/MediaNewsGroup/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

While it looks to be a waterfall, the Dana Point Falls is actually stormwater runoff. The runoff water is funneled down from homes and businesses to the city’s Lantern District through concrete pipes and is eventually discharged over the cliff near Baby Beach in the harbor, the Orange County Register reported.

Regardless, people visit the area since the waterfall surrounded by lush greenery gives the illusion of a tropical oasis in Hawaii rather than normal stormwater runoff in Southern California.

The waterfall runs along the top of the city’s Bluff Top Trail, a 0.2-mile walk along the Dana Point Bluffs. Those who make the journey can also enjoy views of the Dana Point Harbor.

However, most people stop to see the waterfall from the roadside, which can heavily impact traffic.

Street parking near the waterfall can also be limited. Keeran Reidling, a recreation leader with the city of Dana Point, told SFGate that people can park in lots near Baby Beach or the Dana Point Marina and then walk back over the falls with an umbrella.

For those who plan on visiting Dana Point Falls, officials want people to remember that they should stay out of the waterfall and the water areas surrounding it since it’s street runoff.

Visitors should also keep in mind that the waterfall won’t be there forever; Reiding said that the waterfall is only active when it rains and will be inactive within a couple of hours after the rain showers end.

Several visitors who visited the waterfall a little too late expressed their disappointment on Google reviews.

