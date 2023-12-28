Rare white rainbows spotted on Cape Cod in post-Christmas fog. What are they?

Ever caught a glimpse of a white rainbow?

Well, if you have, consider yourself lucky. "Ghost rainbows," or "fogbows" as they are more commonly called, (I learned this on a call with a National Weather Service meteorologist who at first had no clue what I was talking about when I asked about ghost rainbows), are a rare phenomenon in which sunlight mixes with fog to create a rainbow-like shape, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

"Any rainbow happens by refracting light through droplets of liquid water," Matthew Belk, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Boston, said. "Be it a rainbow, a fog bow, a halo that it's usually just involved with refracting light through either ice or liquid water."

As heavy fog blanketed the Cape Dec. 26, a fogbow formed over Chatham Lighthouse. To see more photos of the fog, go to www.capecodtimes.com.

What is a fogbow or white rainbow?

While they form in the same way as rainbows, fogbows often appear white or sometimes have hints of red and blue due to the water droplets that make up fog being smaller than raindrops, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

"There are colors," Belk said. "But it's probably too faint for your eye to detect."

As for spotting a fogbow, you're more likely to catch one during morning or evening or from a high vantage point over the fog as they form when the sun is at a low angle (30 to 40 degrees high) to the fog in the atmosphere, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and will appear over our antisolar point or the top of your shadow's head.

A fogbow forms over the Fort Hill area Tuesday morning.

"You first have to have fog and you'd have to have the sun at the right angles," Belk said. "So in terms of getting something like this, it's just really dependent on having everything lined up just right and you have to be in the right spot in order to be able to see it."

So as the winter fog keeps rolling in, be on the lookout for these rare, yet stunning phenomena lurking in the mist.

