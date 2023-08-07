Rare white squirrel spotted on garage wall

A rare white squirrel was caught on camera after it was spotted leaping from a roof on to a wall.

The daredevil rodent then stayed on the wall for about two hours as residents in a neighbouring house watched it.

Emily Paynter, from Ystrad Mynach, in Caerphilly county, said her husband saw the creature and called her to the garden.

“The squirrel had run across our next door neighbour’s garage roof and then jumped on the wall,” she said.

"We then called our kids out to show them and told them to be very quiet, in case we scared it."

But the squirrel was not spooked.

"We usually have squirrels in our back garden and usually they get quite spooked easily but it didn’t,” Ms Paynter said.

"It stayed on the wall for a while. We were getting really excited and I even video-called my mother to show her."

In 2020 a white squirrel was spotted in Scotland.

That one would have been red had it not suffered from a condition called Leucism.

Despite being relatively common in grey squirrels, Leucism is less so in red squirrels.

In 2019 a white squirrel has been spotted eating peaches in a garden in Bedfordshire.