Rare white wallaby in Warwickshire reportedly killed by lorry

A rare white wallaby living in the Warwickshire wilderness has reportedly died after being struck by a lorry.

Vets in Warwick said the marsupial had to be euthanised after being brought in with serious injuries earlier.

It is thought the wallaby was Colin - a well-known animal which made headlines after escaping from his pen in Solihull in 2013, although there has been speculation of more than one of them.

He was often sighted hopping through the Lapworth and Kenilworth areas.

White wallabies are so coloured due to a rare genetic mutation and are native to Bruny Island in Tasmania.

According to the RSPCA, the species was established in the wild in Britain as a result of escaping from captivity. They can survive in the wild for up to 15 years.

Warwickshire vets 608 Equine said the wallaby they believe to be Colin had to be put to sleep as a result of his injuries.

"We know Colin had a lot of fans in the local community and people will miss spotting him out and about," it said in a statement on Facebook.

It added that the wallaby's remains had been cremated and would be made available if there was a demand for a memorial service.

Colin sparked a police hunt after breaking free from the pen he shared with seven other wallabies almost 10 years ago.

Although he returned home independently, he had reportedly been roaming free for the past year.

