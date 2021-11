The Conversation

Wild ocelots hunt alone at night. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe female ocelot lay anesthetized on the exam table, behind the scenes at the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo. As a veterinarian on the team preparing to artificially inseminate this animal, my palms were sweating at the thought of missing a step, dropping the sperm sample, or finding out our sample did not survive freezing. Any of these possibilities would end the procedure. It was the first time anyone was trying to produc