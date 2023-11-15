Rarely Seen Early Universe Quasars On Collision Course Via Hubble Telescope

TechCrunch

Regulators have given SpaceX the green light to launch its super massive Starship rocket for a second time, just a few days shy of seven months after the first orbital flight test that ended in a spectacular mid-air explosion. SpaceX – which has been on standby for this final launch approval – will attempt the launch this Friday, November 17, from its sprawling facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The two hour launch window will start at 7:00 AM CST.