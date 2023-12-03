Rarely Seen Early Universe Quasars On Collision Course Via Hubble Telescope

A pair of quasars that existed when the universe was only 3 billion years old has been spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope. The quasars were powered by a pair of supermassive black holes on a collision course. Credit: Space.com | footage & animations courtesy: NASA, ESA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI), Yu-Ching Chen (UIUC), Hsiang-Chih Hwang (IAS), Nadia Zakamska (JHU), Yue Shen (UIUC), Goddard Space Flight Center | edited by Steve Spaleta Music: Falling Bits by Uygar Duzgun / courtesy of Epidemic Sound

View comments