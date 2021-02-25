Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

  • Sotheby's personnel display « Scene de rue à Montmartre » (Street scene in Montmartre), a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh at Sotheby's auction house in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 25, 202. The artwork painted in 1887 is to be on public display for the first time ahead of an auction next month. It has remained in the same family collection for over 100 years, according to the auction house which did not reveal the identity of the owner. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • Scene de rue à Montmartre (Street scene in Montmartre), a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh is on display at Sotheby's auction house in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 25, 202. The artwork painted in 1887 is to be on public display for the first time ahead of an auction next month. It has remained in the same family collection for over 100 years, according to the auction house which did not reveal the identity of the owner. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
SYLVIE CORBET and OLEG CETINIC
·2 min read
PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Dutch impressionist master Vincent van Gogh of a street scene in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre will be publicly displayed for the first time before its auction next month.

Sotheby's auction house said the work, painted in 1887, has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

It will be exhibited next month in Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Paris ahead of an auction scheduled on March 25 in the French capital.

“It’s an important painting in the oeuvre of Vincent van Gogh because it dates from the period in which he’s living in Paris with his brother, Theo," Etienne Hellman, senior director of Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby's, told the Associated Press.

Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886 and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

“Before this, his paintings are much darker... In Paris he discovers color,” Hellman said. “Color blows up into the painting."

“Street Scene in Montmartre” depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

“Paris marks this period where... the major impressionists influence his work,” Hellman said.

Sotheby’s said the painting has been published in seven catalogues before but has never been exhibited.

Claudia Mercier, auctioneer of Mirabaud Mercier house, said “it is also an important painting because there are very, very few of them remaining in private hands... especially from that period, most are in museums now.”

Sotheby's has estimated the painting’s value between 5 and 8 million euros (between $6.1 and $9.8 million). It which did not reveal the identity of the owner.

It will be on display in Amsterdam on March 1-3, Hong-King on March 9-12 and Paris on March 16-23.

The Pepper Mill was destroyed during the construction of an avenue in 1911, but two similar windmills are still present today on the Montmartre hill.

    Representative Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.) will face a primary challenge from a former Trump administration aide as the pro-Trump faction of the GOP looks to oust Republicans, such as Kinzinger, who voted in support of the former president’s second impeachment. Catalina Lauf, who served in the Department of Commerce under the Trump administration, launched a bid Thursday to oust Kinzinger from his seat in the 16th congressional district of Illinois. “I never thought I’d primary a fellow Republican, but is Congressman Kinzinger really a Republican anymore? He isn’t and we have the proof,” the 27-year-old challenger said in a campaign announcement video. Lauf said her 42-year-old opponent is a “weak-kneed, establishment Republican” who “cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.” She claimed Kinzinger does not support the “America First” movement, noting his “one in three votes” in Congress that have sided with House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) “Instead of being in our fight, Adam betrayed his constituents for a life in the D.C. swamp,” said Lauf, who branded herself the “anti-AOC.” She blasts her “Fake Republican” opponent for backing the “phony impeachment hoax for a president who has already left office.” “He said impeachment was ‘necessary to save America.’ What?” Lauf said. “You know what I think is necessary to save America, Adam? Setting term limits for people like you and the rest of your friends out. Six terms in Congress is enough.” Kinzinger is one of ten House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. Others who supported impeachment, including Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) and Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio), are likely to face primary challenges from pro-Trump Republican candidates as well. Gonzalez is expected to face a primary challenge from a former Trump aide, Max Miller, who served in the White House. Miller has reportedly been in discussion with top Republican donors in Ohio and other Republican leaders since leaving the White House last month, according to Politico. Miller, who is from northeastern Ohio, recently purchased a house in Rocky River, which is inside Gonzalez’s 16th district, according to the report. As for Lauf, she says she will focus on a number of issues, if elected, including “social media censorship,” “election integrity,” “freedom of speech,” “gun rights,” “illegal immigration,” and “keeping the economy going.” Lauf is the daughter of a Guatemalan immigrant mother and a small-business-owner father. This marks Lauf’s second bid for Congress, having run in the 14th congressional district of Illinois in 2020. State senator Jim Oberweis beat out Lauf in a crowded primary to become the GOP candidate, but ultimately lost in the general election against incumbent representative Lauren Underwood, a Democrat, by less than 2 percent.