Rarely used in modern times, quarantine laws give public officials wide-ranging powers

Inside a shining new medical quarantine unit in Omaha, Nebraska, eight evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship remain under armed guard as they recover from coronavirus infections.

Though the doors to their rooms aren't locked, U.S. marshals enforce a rarely used federal quarantine order preventing the men and women from going home until they've recovered. Opened last year, the 20-bed National Quarantine Center is the nation's only specifically designed federal site where people suspected of having high-risk infections can be securely detained.

"The whole tenet of public health is temporarily giving up some personal liberties for the greater good," said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an infectious-disease expert and leader of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which is associated with the quarantine center. "We haven't had anyone who has tried to escape."

A self-quarantine seems brutal when you're not sick with coronavirus – but it really is for the greater good

As cases of disease from the new coronavirus spread across the country – topping 1,300, including 39 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon – more Americans find their daily lives altered by public officials, and quarantine orders and "social distancing" requests are growing.

Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the National Guard to help manage quarantine for a section of the town of New Rochelle after doctors discovered a series of infections. The next day, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned all gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties, including the Seattle area. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed suit Friday, ordering all mass crowd events postponed or canceled for the next 30 days. Hours later, Cuomo did the same.

Members of the New York Air and Army National Guard move a pallet of bananas that was unloaded from a Feeding Westchester truck at the New Rochelle Community Action Partnership in New Rochelle on March 12.

Experts said quarantines are effective in controlling the outbreak because the coronavirus spreads easily through droplets from coughs or sneezes. Scientists are studying how long the virus can survive, but some research shows it can stay in the air for hours and on surfaces for two or three days.

The recent actions highlight little-known and rarely used powers of government to narrowly limit the movements and interactions of residents at the expense of individual liberties. Those powers are in addition to the flexibility granted to governors who declared states of emergency to free up funding and expedite response.

State and federal authorities are dusting off long-shelved plans to force Americans to stay in their homes; ban public gatherings, including sporting events; close schools; and restrict travel in ways that seemingly violate constitutional protections.

The last time the U.S. government mandated large-scale quarantines was more than 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19 (a much smaller effort surrounded the Ebola outbreak in 2014). Scientists and public health officials are battling both the new coronavirus and the skepticism of a society that hasn't seen a similar epidemic or quarantines for generations, said Glen Mays, professor and department chair in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

"That's part of the challenge. Infectious diseases are not the killers of our population that they were 50 years ago," said Mays, who studies health system emergency preparedness. "We've got more skepticism around these issues. You see that in vaccinations and vaccinations rates. Part of that may represent some complacency. We fought back these infectious diseases decades ago."

Studies show that governments willing to use those powers saved millions of lives during the Spanish flu pandemic, while those that didn't saw greater casualties.