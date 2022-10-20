Rarible 2 Introduces Major Updates to the Popular NFT Marketplace

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible has released a feature-packed update to its ecosystem called Rarible 2, which transforms the platform into an aggregated NFT marketplace and introduces the RARI Foundation and new $RARI governance token rewards.

Notably, the platform has announced that it is transitioning into an aggregated NFT marketplace, pulling Ethereum NFT listings from competitors like OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap. The change will allow users to find the best price for an NFT listed in multiple locations before deciding to purchase, with no additional fees from Rarible.

The platform has also launched a new feature that allows users to add multiple NFTs to a "shopping bag," which will allow them to purchase several digital assets in a single transaction, thereby minimizing associated transaction fees.

In addition, Rarible 2 offers new updates to the distribution of the $RARI, the RARI DAO's governance token, and establishes the independent RARI Foundation, which is fully controlled and operated by $RARI holders.

As part of this shift, the RARI DAO has also introduced $RARI locking, which allows users to send $RARI to a "token-locking contract" in exchange for rewards. This means that token holders can lock up their tokens and receive veRARI (vote-escrowed $RARI tokens) to be used for voting rights and exclusive perks.

As an added bonus, a portion of $RARI tokens will be retroactively airdropped to users that purchased more than three NFTs from both OpenSea and Rarible's order book on Rarible.com from July 1 to September 30.

"We launched Rarible 2 to offer users all the available NFT inventory at the best prices and introduced rewards as an added bonus for our community,” said Alexei Falin, CEO and Co-founder of Rarible.