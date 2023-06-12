Raritan man pleads guilty to sexual assault at D&R Canal State Park

A Raritan Borough man has pleaded guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of a woman walking along a path in Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park two years ago.

Rogelio Calyeca Postrero, 38, pleaded guilty on June 8 to aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime, before Superior Court Judge Benjamin S. Bucca, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Postrero faces 20 years in state prison under New Jersey's No Early Release Act, parole supervision for life and must register as a Megan's Law sex offender when he is sentenced by Bucca on Oct. 30.

Between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2021, a woman was walking on a path in D&R Canal State Park on the border of Plainsboro and South Brunswick when she was approached by a man with a knife who dragged her into a wooded area, demanded money and sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor's office said.

Following an extensive investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office as well as South Brunswick, Plainsboro and Raritan police, New Jersey State Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Postrero was identified as the woman's attacker, according to the prosecutor's office.

He was initially charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purposed and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Postrero also faces charges in Somerset County. He was charged last year with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree crime, in connection with similar separate attacks that occurred in Duke Island Park in Bridgewater on July 18, 2021, and near a park trail along Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road in Franklin on May 16, 2022.

