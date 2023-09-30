Raritan Township woman charged with attempted murder in River Road house fire

A Raritan Township woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly setting fire to a River Road home Wednesday night.

Forty-seven-year-old Laura Duran has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, arson and criminal mischief, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

When Raritan Township police arrived around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at 127 River Road, officers found two adult residents of the two-family house on the roof yelling for help, police said.

By using their patrol vehicles, the officers were able to get the two off the roof without injury. Two other residents were able to safely exit the house, police said.

The Raritan Township Fire Department responded to the scene and had the blaze knocked down in a half hour.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the second-floor apartment of the house and that it was started intentionally, Robeson said.

Investigators further determined that Duran, an occupant of the second-floor apartment, purposely started the fire, the prosecutor said.

“Aggravated arson is more than a crime against property — it is a crime against the person and, in this case, a personal invasion that endangered the lives, safety, and dignity of the victims in their own home,” Robeson said in a statement.

Duran was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending her first court appearance.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Raritan Township River Road fire leads to attempted murder charge