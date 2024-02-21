Raritan Township woman charged with murder in housemate's stabbing

RARITAN TOWNSHIP – A township woman has been charged with murdering a 66-year-old man on Wednesday.

Domonique Preston, 45, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Steven Spivey at their home on Manchester Road behind the Dutch Country Farm Market, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

At about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, township police officers responded to a 911 call that reported a stabbing at a residence in the 100 block of Manchester Road, the prosecutor said.

Officers discovered Spivey, who was dead from an apparent stab wound, Robeson said.

Police then arrested Preston at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Preston was also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

She is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center.

First-degree murder charges carry a minimum 30-year prison sentence.

Robeson and Raritan Township Police Chief Alfred Payne acknowledged members of theHunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Raritan Township Police Department for their collaborative efforts in connection with the investigation and the swift apprehension of Preston.

