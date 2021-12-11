Three armed robberies within 25 minutes in Lakeview neighborhood triggers police community alert

Chicago police issued a community after three armed robbery happened within minutes of each other Friday night into Saturday morning in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The first robbery happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Barry Street. There, a group of five men and three women between the ages of 25 to 30 were walking when a dark-colored car pulled up and stopped, police said.

Three gunmen exited the vehicle and approached the group while the fourth remained in the driver’s seat, police said. The robbers took the victims’ purses, wallets and cell phones before returning to the car and speeding away, police said.

Five minutes later, a 34-year-old woman was walking when three armed robbers snatched her purse and wallet from her hands and hit her in the head before fleeing in a blue car, police said.

The woman suffered bruising to the head, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

Around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were walking in the 1700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when they were approached by two gunmen who demanded their cell phones and wallets. Both complied and the robbers fled in a blue car, police said.

The police community alert warned of several carjackings and armed robberies by attackers who were described as being between the ages of 13 to 25, Black and wearing black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

Anyone with information should contact detectives, 312-744-8263.

