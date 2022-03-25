Rash of catalytic converter thefts reported in Abilene

FILE PHOTO — Etching information on a Prius catalytic converter.

Abilene police are investigating several recent thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

Converters are part of the exhaust system with replacement costs of $300 to $2,500, plus labor.

Thieves typically are targeting Toyotas, in particular Prius models, and pickups, said Abilene Police Department spokesman Rick Tomlin.

Thefts this week have occurred at different locations in the city, according to police reports.

On Monday, catalytic converters were reported cut out of a business vehicle in the 1900 block of South First Street, a vehicle from a business in the 1400 block of Marshall Street but parked at an employee's north-side apartment and a vehicle at a residence in the 500 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard.

In addition, a business in the 100 block of Caddo Drive reported Wednesday that catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks. A day later, a business in the 1400 block of North First Street discovered the part was stolen from two of its cargo trucks, according to police reports.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the theft of catalytic converters has risen, in part because they include precious metals whose prices have increased.

The Prius models are especially attractive to thieves because they "have more of the precious metals they're trying to get to to sell," Tomlin said.

When Abilene had a rash of catalytic converter thefts last year, police identified a suspect but made no arrests, Tomlin said.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that in 2018, 1,298 catalytic converter thefts were reported. The number increased to 3,389 in 2019 and 14,433 in 2020.

But, the NICB also suspects the actual number is higher because not all thefts are reported as a claim to insurance agencies.

How to protect vehicles from theft of catalytic converters

Here are some ways to protect a vehicle from converter theft, according to the NICB:

► Etch the license plate number on the converter to make the part easily identifiable to police. The converter is visible from the underside of the vehicle. Because the part varies by vehicle make and model, consult the owner's manual or a mechanic for exact location.

► Park in well-lighted areas and set a vehicle alarm. Adding bright motion-sensor lights to outdoor areas also can help deter thieves.

► Install an anti-theft metal shield to the car frame to cover the catalytic converter.

► Work or fleet vehicles should be parked in an enclosed and secure area that is locked, well-lighted and alarmed.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Rash of catalytic converter thefts reported in Abilene