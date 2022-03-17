Rash of crime, trespassing has retirement home community feeling vulnerable

Mar. 17—The three-story Lowell Place apartment complex in central Bakersfield has about 80 residents, each one elderly, disabled or both.

And these days, many are afraid.

Incidents at the complex over the past several months have included the theft of nine catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot, including several behind the dwelling's wrought-iron security fence, residents told The Californian in interviews.

During one attempted theft, Lowell Place resident William Keesee, 38, said he was threatened with a firearm when he surprised one of the would-be thieves in the parking lot.

"It was a Friday night in October," Keesee recalled. "We were watching TV and I heard him down in the parking lot."

When he walked downstairs and confronted the individual, the man pulled out a handgun, Keesee said.

"Man, I got a gun," Keesee remembers the intruder saying. "Do you think I'm playin'?"

Keesee retreated, shaken but uninjured. He admitted Wednesday he still remains leery about stepping out to the back of the apartments after dark.

Lowell Place has become an easy target for thieves, trespassers and transients, some of whom hang out — or camp out — at Lowell Park directly across R Street, said Lowell Place resident Vicki Kyker-Jameson, 69, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a walker to get around.

"Nobody goes out at night — except me," Kyker-Jameson said. She and her beloved dog, Journey.

Late last month, Kyker-Jameson penned a letter to Stuart Hartman, the president and CEO of the Retirement Housing Foundation, the nonprofit corporation that owns the Lowell Place complex. She mailed copies to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Chief of Police Greg Terry, two city council members and others.

"We, the residents, are concerned for our safety," she wrote in the letter.

"Some residents have witnessed the thieves and have called the police. But no officers have ever come — except for the call when the resident was threatened," Jameson continued. "But even then, police did not respond until two days later to take the report."

Three locked bicycles have been stolen. The driver's-side windows of two cars have been bashed in. And someone used a saw to cut through the wrought-iron security fence "to allow the thieves easier access," she wrote.

Additionally, individuals have been pulling open the sliding glass security door at the main entrance. On Wednesday, Kyker-Jameson showed a reporter that even she could pull the door open.

These problems are "unacceptable," she said in her letter.

"We have a right to feel safe in our facility."

Resident Joe Valenzuela, 83, said he has a car, but he can't keep it at the apartments for fear of theft — and paying the deductible on his insurance when he gets another catalytic converter replaced.

"I got to find me a ride to my car every time I go shopping," he said.

Eight-year resident Frances Hill, 72, said she sometimes has to take on the role of a bouncer.

"Yesterday, I had to escort a transient off the property," Hill said. "She didn't want to go."

Lowell Place resident Shirley Johnson, 74, counts 11 attempts to steal her vehicle's catalytic converter. The thief was successful on three occasions, but caused damage on other attempts.

"Bakersfield police used to patrol this area," Johnson said. "Now it seems they don't bother to come out here."

Reached Wednesday, Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD's public information officer, said in an email that he wouldn't be surprised "to find that there has been a lack of in-person response or delayed response to property crimes that were not in-progress, as we attempt to divert those events towards telephonic reporting.

"The unfortunate and frustrating reality (for us as well)," Pair said, "is we must prioritize events to increase efficiency of response to in-progress crimes and crimes of violence to ensure that officers are immediately available to respond to life-and-death emergencies.

"We continue to work towards reaching staffing goals but like many industries and especially the law enforcement profession, we have had to evolve our recruitment efforts towards finding qualified applicants in a shrinking interest pool.

"We try as hard as we can to be as responsive to everyone but sometimes we don't do as well as we'd like," he said. "I'd encourage them to continue to report offenses as they occur, and provide detailed information."

In 2021, Pair said, the BPD had 55 calls for service from Lowell Place, including two reports of catalytic converter theft. The average response time to Priority 1 events was approximately 6 minutes.

"I was alarmed to hear about the event with the thief brandishing the firearm on a resident," Pair said, "but I cannot locate any calls that are similar to that described event and none of the two reported thefts of catalytic converters mentioned a firearm in the call audio or reports.

"In those types of events it is extremely important that people that experience dangerous criminals like that contact us immediately. This described type of event would be a Priority 1 call."

Kyker-Jameson acknowledged that she has already seen some improvements in police response.

She also admitted to not reporting to police the theft of her own catalytic converters.

In the meantime, the department has assigned a crime prevention specialist to educate and work with the residents to directly address concerns.

"Being aware of a 'crime hotspot' through reporting of crime allows us to dedicate additional patrol resources towards proactive patrol and community crime prevention outreach," Pair said.

The corporate owner of the apartment complex is also taking action, said Perry Glenn, vice president of affordable housing for the Retirement Housing Foundation.

Regarding the malfunctioning front door, Glenn said they would have a repairman out as early as this week to fix it.

The residents' request for an armed security guard at night is more difficult to grant, he said.

As a HUD property, Glenn said, "the rent is subject to approval by the government."

The maximum rent for all 80 units cannot exceed $600,000 annually.

"A security guard would cost $72,000, which is not right now in line with the budget of the property," Glenn said.

However, the RHF will make an emergency request to HUD for a special grant to hire private security, at least on a temporary basis.

"Finally," Glenn said, "we're going to start a Neighborhood Watch at the building."

Glenn said he hopes additional interaction with police, and increased cooperation between residents and law enforcement, will have a positive effect at Lowell Place.

On Wednesday, some residents said they felt something was being accomplished, Kyker-Jameson said.

"Just being able to vent to someone outside our facility," she said, "made them feel better."

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.