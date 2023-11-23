Rash of recent car thefts prompts warning from LPD

Nov. 22—LIMA — A recent rash of motor vehicle thefts in and around Lima has prompted officials from the Lima Police Department to ask for the public's assistance in staying aware and vigilant to prevent future thefts.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 21 of this year LPD officers have written and/or investigated approximately 20 stolen vehicle reports or attempted stolen vehicle reports. The vehicles most targeted by thieves, Garlock said, are 2008 and newer models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The models range from the Kia Soul, Forte, Optima, Rio, Spectra and the Hyundai models include the Kona and Elantra.

Owners and drivers of these types of vehicles should, if at all possible, park the vehicle inside a secured structure or garage. If a structure is not available, the LPD suggests parking the vehicle in a well-lighted, densely-populated area close to a residence, and, if possible, in the direction of any home security cameras.

Any person with knowledge of recent thefts or the identity of the perpetrators is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Juvenile Investigator Chad Kunkleman at 419-221-5297 or Garlock at 419-221-5291.