Rash of stolen street signs, stop signs leaves Park Ridge drivers confused, at risk

Park Ridge has seen as many stolen traffic signs in the last few weeks as it ordinarily sees in a year.

It’s not clear who is taking the signs, which cost about $70 each to replace, or why, city officials said.

The most recent police department report states that signs were removed from the intersection of Fairview and Crescent Avenues, the intersection of Vine and Lake Avenues, the intersection of Washington and Lake Avenues and the intersection of Belle Plaine and Crescent Avenues.

A total of 32 signs have been taken since March 31, according to Park Ridge Police Department Community Strategies Coordinator Stephanie Conboy.

Sixteen were stop signs, Conboy said, spurring some concerns about pedestrian and driver safety.

“We’re very concerned about missing stop signs,” she said. “You don’t want to have anyone get hurt.”

Police have contacted the city’s Public Works department to get the signs replaced and are investigating the thefts.

Newly-appointed Public Works Director Sarah Mitchell said it takes about half an hour to replace signs on posts. If the posts are also missing, then it takes longer.

It isn’t a major operation to replace a traffic sign, she said.

“We order retroreflective signs like stop signs and warning signs, which take less than a week to receive,” Mitchell wrote in an email to Pioneer Press. “We stock sign blanks for our parking and streets signs and screen them in-house.”

Screening refers to the process in which the city applies text to a blank aluminum sign, Mitchell said.

Police have not recovered any of the signs after they were removed, Conboy said in an email to Pioneer Press.

Law enforcement is not sure why people are taking signs and it is unclear how the signs are being removed from their posts, Conboy said.

But the sheer volume of stolen signs is noteworthy, Mitchell said.

“The number of signs that have been stolen recently is very unusual; we generally have 20-30 signs stolen per year; we had that amount stolen in the last several weeks,” she said.